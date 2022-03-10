syndrome affects only 100 people worldwide

Like many mothers, Katelyn Samples, 33, uses social media to share special family moments. In July 2021, the American was surprised by a message from a stranger, who asked her if her youngest son had been diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome.

Locklan Samples, then just 10 months old, appeared with the strands of his blond hair standing on end, quite unlike his older brother, Shep. The questioning came as a shock to the family, who had never heard of the condition.

“At first you see ‘syndrome’ and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ Is there something wrong with my baby? Is he in pain or something?” Katelyn said on Good Morning America.

Locklan Samples 05 Locklan Samples was diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome at 10 months old@uncombable_locks/Instagram Locklan Samples 02 Katelyn Samples, 33, was surprised to be asked by a stranger about her son’s condition.@uncombable_locks/Instagram Locklan Samples 03 The disease is characterized by the hair standing on end. @uncombable_locks/Instagram Locklan Samples 04 Locklan’s family created an Instagram profile to share information about the syndrome.@uncombable_locks/Instagram Locklan Samples 06 The boy leads a normal life in the state of Georgia, USA@uncombable_locks/Instagram 0

After consulting with a pediatrician, who was unfamiliar with the condition, Locklan was diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome by a pediatric dermatologist. In addition to the ruffled hairs, the boy developed “extremely sensitive skin”.

According to Katelyn, the son was born with hair like any other child. The family began to notice a slight change at six months, when the strands started to stand on end and it was difficult to even wet the hair in the shower. “Once it dries, it goes back up,” she said.

The American created a profile on Instaram where she shares photos of her son to make other families aware of the condition. Locklan is currently one year and six months old.

uncombable hair syndrome

Uncombable hair syndrome is a very rare genetic disorder with only 100 confirmed cases worldwide. It occurs most often among Caucasian children and adolescents, usually with blonde hair, and ages three to 12.

Unlike most people, who have a hair shaft in a cylindrical shape, individuals with the syndrome have a triangular, flat or irregular hair shaft that can be seen under a microscope.

There is no definitive treatment for the syndrome, but the hair standing on end can go down with biotin supplementation. Previous case reports show that the disease usually improves on its own, usually at the beginning of puberty.