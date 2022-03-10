Telescopes capture Parker Solar probe’s approach to the Sun

On the 25th, the Parker Solar probe made its 11th closest flight to the Sun, reaching 8.5 million kilometers from the solar surface. The mission’s goal is to collect data so that scientists can understand more about the composition and behavior of our star.

At the time, more than 40 observatories on Earth and in space were aiming in the same direction. According to a statement issued by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL), although Parker was not directly visible on the various instruments, as the van-sized spacecraft was too small for telescopes to capture, which the long view distance provided is valuable context for what the spacecraft saw up close.

More than 40 equipment on Earth and in space recorded the Parker probe’s closest approach to the Sun on February 15, 2022. Image: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben/SDO

Among the equipment that made the records are NASA telescopes at the Solar Earth Relations Observatory (STEREO), the Space Observatory for Solar Dynamics, the Thermosphere, Ionosphere, Energetic and Dynamic Mesosphere (TIMED) mission and the Multiscale Magnetospheric Quartet.

According to the website space.comother instruments of the North American space agency also made their contributions, such as NASA’s EvolutioN Atmospheric and Volatile (MAVEN), on Mars, in addition to the Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo, from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Hinode solar observatory, led by Japan.

Solar Parker probe data analysis will take months to complete

According to the JHUAPL, it will take several weeks for them to receive preliminary data, which means the analysis will take a few more months or more. “The team will get a glimpse of some readings when [Parker] send a limited amount of data this week,” the lab statement reads.

Parker is trying to understand the mechanisms behind space weather, the behavior of the Sun in the form of events like eruptions of charged particles. Occasionally, these eruptions can compromise infrastructure such as power lines or satellites, or create auroras in Earth’s atmosphere.

Another piece of information that scientists are also looking forward to is the probe’s point of view when it recorded a large solar flare on February 15, which safely slammed into the spacecraft, marking the biggest event of its kind the mission has experienced since it launched 3 years ago. ,5 years.

“The shock of the event hit the Parker Solar Probe head-on, but the spacecraft was built to withstand activities like this – to obtain data in the most extreme conditions,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi at the time. “The team can’t wait to see the data the Parker Solar spacecraft gathers as it gets closer and closer to the Sun.”

