The difficult scenarios for a negotiated solution in the Ukraine war

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on The difficult scenarios for a negotiated solution in the Ukraine war 7 Views

  • Shin Suzuki
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Act in Madrid against the Ukrainian War

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Protesters with a flag that has the map with territory of Ukraine, target of disputes in the conflict

Attempts at peace talks and even a temporary ceasefire have failed in Ukraine’s war. The scenarios for a resolution through diplomatic channels are becoming more and more complex, according to international analysts consulted by BBC News Brasil.

“My view is quite pessimistic about the possibility of a ceasefire in which Russia accepts less than what it has been asking for in recent months and in these last two weeks mainly”, says Felipe Loureiro, professor of International Relations at USP and coordinator of the Observatory of Democracy in the World (ODEC-USP).

The Russian government spokesman reaffirmed on Monday (03/07) some conditions imposed even before the invasion of Ukrainian territory, which took place on February 24, to stop military aggression:

1) Ukraine’s commitment to “neutrality”: Moscow demands that Ukrainians make a commitment in the Constitution that the country gives up participation in multilateral blocs such as NATO, the North Atlantic Military Alliance, and the European Union. Russia says the military organization is expanding into Russian territory by accepting as members countries that were former Soviet republics or that belonged to the Soviet sphere of influence;

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian attack hits children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say

9 March 2022 Updated 6 hours ago Credit, Mariupol City Hall photo caption, Image of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved