The difficult scenarios for a negotiated solution in the Ukraine war

Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

9 March 2022 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protesters with a flag that has the map with territory of Ukraine, target of disputes in the conflict

Attempts at peace talks and even a temporary ceasefire have failed in Ukraine’s war. The scenarios for a resolution through diplomatic channels are becoming more and more complex, according to international analysts consulted by BBC News Brasil.

“My view is quite pessimistic about the possibility of a ceasefire in which Russia accepts less than what it has been asking for in recent months and in these last two weeks mainly”, says Felipe Loureiro, professor of International Relations at USP and coordinator of the Observatory of Democracy in the World (ODEC-USP).

The Russian government spokesman reaffirmed on Monday (03/07) some conditions imposed even before the invasion of Ukrainian territory, which took place on February 24, to stop military aggression:

1) Ukraine’s commitment to “neutrality”: Moscow demands that Ukrainians make a commitment in the Constitution that the country gives up participation in multilateral blocs such as NATO, the North Atlantic Military Alliance, and the European Union. Russia says the military organization is expanding into Russian territory by accepting as members countries that were former Soviet republics or that belonged to the Soviet sphere of influence;

2) Recognition of Crimea: the Kremlin wants the region, which was militarily annexed in 2014, to be internationally accepted as part of Russian territory. At the time of the Soviet Union, Crimea was incorporated into Ukraine and remained so after the implosion of the bloc in 1991. A current in Russia argues that historically this piece of land is part of the country;

3) Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk: another demand is that these regions in eastern Ukraine, currently under the rule of pro-Russian separatists, be legitimized by the international community as independent states;

4) “Demilitarization” of the Ukrainian state: Although the parameters for this condition have not yet been established, members of the Russian government repeat that weapons on Ukrainian territory threaten the integrity and security of Russia.

“It is very complicated to imagine that any sovereign government accepts demilitarization. Even more so after having the country invaded”, says Loureiro.

Ashok Swain, a professor at the Center for Peace and Conflict Studies at Uppsala University in Sweden, told BBC News Brazil that a commitment to neutrality made by Ukraine would represent what Putin most needs right now: an exit that preserves the president’s image. Russian.

It is an analysis that follows the same path pointed out by the director general of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a consultancy body in international affairs linked to the Russian government.

For Andrei Kortunov, “Putin will need something to declare victory. He can’t accept defeat. Because politically this is too risky for him, this could have very big risks for his leadership. He needs to have something that allows him to basically say ‘I won'”.

Swain describes a complicated scenario. “If the insurgency [contra as forças russas] continues and deepens, Putin will have to maintain a large military contingent in the country and carry out a brutal operation against the insurgency. The longer the conflict lingers in Ukraine, the deeper a terrible humanitarian disaster deepens and the more pressure there will be on NATO for direct engagement. On the other hand, Putin will become more and more dependent on China for diplomatic and economic support. From the situation today, it looks like it will be a long and terrible conflict, pushing the world into a divide between two camps.”

Carolina Boniatti Pavese, professor of international relations at ESPM, says that it is still unclear whether the difficulties of the Russian incursion into Ukraine are outside the calculation made by Putin before deciding to start the offensive.

“In building risk analysis scenarios, you need to anticipate all possibilities. Certainly Putin did it as every military strategist does. We don’t know if what is happening now was not within what he anticipated as a calculated risk”, it says. “What we have so far is a defeat for Ukraine.”

Loureiro, from USP, says that Putin will only go back if “the costs of the war from a human point of view, from a material point of view, including part of the effects of economic sanctions, are weighed, and especially if the opposition within Russia becomes significant.” But this scenario seems very unlikely to me because, for Russia to accept to give in its positions, these costs have to be very high. Greater than the cost of Putin leaving this invasion with only part of his objectives accomplished”.

Credit, Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images photo caption, Protester against Ukraine offensive arrested in Russia

Adriana Erthal Abdenur, executive director of Plataforma Cipó, a Brazilian-based think tank that deals with issues of peace, climate and global governance, points out that the UN could play a very important role.

“The Secretary General [da entidade] could appoint a special envoy to point out ways beyond peace negotiations and implementation of a ceasefire. The UN on many occasions plays a very pivotal role which is monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities so that it can have a more detailed, substantive negotiation.”

The Minsk Protocol

One way out taken by French President Emmanuel Macron to deter the tensions that eventually resulted in the Russian invasion at the end of last year was the resumption of the Minsk Protocol.

This treaty was signed in 2015 by Putin, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, representatives of pro-Russian separatist groups and was supported by France and Germany.

In its 13 points, the agreement foresees the demilitarization and the resumption by Ukraine of the control of the east of the country, on the border with Russia.

Donetsk and Luhansk, now under separatist rule, would be recognized as part of Ukrainian territory, but with a special condition: the regions would gain the right to hold local elections and would have much more independence from the central government.

The protocol was never fully implemented due to the great resistance expressed by the Ukrainians.

“The Minsk accords are seen negatively in Ukrainian society because there is a perception that, through them, Russia will be able to exert direct influence over the country, limiting its sovereignty. Part of society and elites believe that the leaders of the separatist regions are ‘controlled’ by Putin”, says Vicente Ferraro, political scientist and researcher at USP’s Laboratory of Asian Studies.

“Therefore, it is argued that the reintegration of these regions under the conditions defended by Russia would allow Putin to influence the course of Ukrainian politics and even veto projects of integration with the European Union and NATO.”

“Russia is uncomfortable with the fact that the Ukrainian government declares its intention to implement the agreements to the outside public, but within the country, it criticizes. The stigmatization of pro-Russian positions in Ukrainian society after the 2014 crisis has made the internal discussion of the agreements a real taboo. In fact, both sides did little to implement them. With the recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions by Russia and the military intervention, the chances of them being reintegrated into Ukrainian territory became even more remote areas”, he adds.

another exit

A proposal launched in 2019 by researchers at the Rand Corporation, a US-based global policy think tank, tried to take into account the geopolitical tensions that resulted from the collapse of the Soviet Union and the new accessions to NATO, pointed out by Russia as one of the triggers. of the current crisis.

The ambitious project advocates a special zone of neutrality that would include Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Ukraine, all former Soviet republics.

The idea is to establish mechanisms with the participation of major powers and multilateral organizations to define solutions for dialogue, rules for security and trade that involve this region between Europe and Russia. The main objective is to create an environment of trust to achieve a relaxation in relationships.

But the authors themselves recognize that the terms would hardly be able to completely please all parties.