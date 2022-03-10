The verticalization of health plans and the quality of care

The repercussion around the transfer of the portfolio of individual and family health plans from amil to APS and, subsequently, the attempt to transfer these beneficiaries to Fiord Capital, recently created, triggered the operators’ commercial disinterest in these product models and a possible indirect termination of the contracts.

It is important to clarify, first of all, that the medical insurance adopt the mutual system, that is, all beneficiaries contribute to people using medical services when necessary.

Each contractor pays a fixed monthly fee, according to care coverage, age group and accredited network. Usage costs are spread among all beneficiaries.

To compensate for this mechanism, operators charge an adjustment for changing the age group up to 59 years old, that is, as the beneficiary ages, he receives an increase in line with his risk profile.

Thus, with the discourse of economic uncertainty and containment of the pandemic, operators are investing in a new business model, which involves company mergers, verticalization of the accredited network and commercialization of products that suffer minimal intervention from the municipality. A recent episode occurred with the acquisition of the agreement South America through the D’Or Network.

It is not today that the health market adopts verticalization as a profitable model. In past decades, private hospitals were already selling medical care to consumers. Years later, operators began to adopt the model. And they are expanding.

The strategy of verticalizing the operation comprises the creation of own service networksthrough the emptying of accredited hospitals, to ensure greater cost control and the possibility of directing the referenced network.

But the model is clearly advantageous only for health operators, since, in addition to removing medical autonomy, they deprive the patient of having access to the best treatment. The motto is: service quality can be replaced by business sustainability.

The Covid-19 CPI helped to shed light and expose the serious implications of the verticalization phenomenon, through complaints of interference in the conduct of physicians to patients, as was made very clear in the case involving the Prevent Senior.

The obstacle is provided for in the National Council of Supplementary Health (Consu) No. 8/1998 and in Normative Resolution No. 433/2018, since the medical insurance must clearly and previously inform the consumer of the mechanisms of entry, targeting, referral or access hierarchy.

To prevent conflicts of interest and avoid harm to the adequate treatment of patients, a Bill (3590/2021) is being prepared to establish mechanisms with the objective of avoiding the intervention of vertical operators in medical and assistance activities.

One of the passages of the PL mentions the establishment of “mechanisms to curb the interference of Health Care Plan Operators [OPS] in the treatments offered to patients, in cases of vertical integration in supplementary health”.

The subject lacks regulation of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS)precisely to avoid imbalance and create quality standards to be evaluated.

The municipality has a complete system and tools that are able to map and identify the service satisfaction index and can intervene and determine sanctions in cases of interference or manipulation of treatments that impair the quality of care.

While these actions are not taken, the fragility of the consumer is increasingly exposed to large companies. The recurrent abuses committed in the supplementary health sector need to be fought by Organs responsible bodies and even by the Judiciary.