‘There is a clear risk of a nuclear accident’, says UN chief for atomic energy

Last Friday (4/3), the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The fire, which was brought under control, aroused strong concern in the international community amid Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

One of the main objectives of the meeting was to hear the perceptions of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Argentine ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi, who, from a flight from Vienna (Austria) to Tehran (Iran), with internet interruptions, explained the situation at the nuclear power plant at that time.

The silence and the wait by diplomats for the Grossi connection to be resumed showed the importance of their assessments and their role at this moment – which involves Russia, one of the biggest nuclear powers on the planet, which has weapons of the type, and the Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors, decisive for the use of its energy.

Grossi, 61, a specialist in nuclear energy, has a degree in political science and nuclear issues. He chaired the 2020 Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and has been director-general of the UN agency since 2019, where he arrived with support from several Latin American countries.

In this exclusive interview with BBC News Brazil, speaking from Vienna, in Portuguese, the diplomat and expert on nuclear issues stated that “there is a clear risk of a nuclear accident” in Ukraine.

Faced with the gravity and tension of the situation – with the risk of a nuclear accident, as he said – he offered to mediate a meeting between Russia and Ukraine in the nuclear sphere.

Read the main excerpts below:

BBC News Brazil – You offered to be a negotiator in a meeting between Ukraine and Russia at the deactivated Chernobyl plant (which exploded in 1986). Is there such a possibility?

Rafael Mariano Grossi – Ukraine is a country with a very important nuclear network. It has 15 nuclear reactors, it has facilities like Chernobyl, which is symbolic and iconic, and it has many security facilities, radioactive waste. So there is a clear risk of a nuclear accident. So, in fulfillment of my mission, which is a technical mission, I personally offered to visit Ukraine to try to negotiate and reach an agreement with the two parties. Reach an agreement on key nuclear safety points so that attacks on nuclear plants and nuclear facilities are avoided. To ensure the supply of electricity in these nuclear facilities and ensure cooling. It is not a political mediation. This is not the agency’s mission, which has a very clear mandate and is restricted to nuclear issues.





BBC News Brazil – Do you realize if there is a will on both sides for this technical negotiation to guarantee this nuclear safety?

gross – My task is to ensure that this will can be manifested. We know the importance of having an agreement on nuclear facilities. But this is a starting point. From there, we have to negotiate well because this whole situation is not identical for the Ukrainians and for the Russians. Ukrainians have a foreign military presence on their territory. We have to be very careful when preparing a diplomatic and technical agreement of this nature. The will to move forward exists, but problems can always appear in the details. So this is a very delicate, very difficult negotiation.

BBC News Brasil – Is there a date? Any perspectives for the start of this negotiation?

gross – We’re working. The date is yesterday. It’s a very fragile situation. We have to prevent a nuclear accident. A nuclear accident can occur at any time. Therefore, my efforts are oriented, at this moment, to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

BBC News Brazil – You mentioned a nuclear accident. Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov said that “a Third World War could only be nuclear, but that is only in the minds of Western politicians and not Russians”.

gross – President (Russia Vladimir) Putin announced last week that his military arsenal was at an alert level. This does not mean the use of a nuclear weapon immediately. In military doctrine, there is a rank and this could be defined as a lower level (of danger). Now, on the possibility of a nuclear conflict, I could not speculate. But I don’t believe this can be a concrete possibility. I don’t believe in nuclear war. I don’t think there are conditions for that. First, Ukraine is not a nuclear power in the military sense of the term. So there could be no exchange of nuclear weapons.

BBC News Brazil – Has nuclear safety increased since Chernobyl and Fukushima?

gross – Nuclear security has greatly increased. Thanks to these situations, we have permanent contact, with permanent communication systems, with reinforced security. All this as a result of the strengthening of nuclear safety norms and mechanisms, after Fukushima and Chernobyl as well.

BBC News Brasil – Is there any danger related to Chernobyl, even if it is off?

gross – Today, Chernobyl has several reactors and these reactors have no fuel, no activity. There is the famous reactor number 4, which is the reactor of the accident, and this is well known, it has the garbage of that terrible explosion. There was a very delicate job of extracting and treating these remains, these highly radioactive waste.

BBC News Brazil – Last week a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia plant and it is defined as the largest of its kind in Europe. I understand that you said that Ukrainian technicians have control of the plant, but that it is surrounded by Russian soldiers. It would be like this?

gross – Exactly. It’s a bit of an abnormal situation. The positive thing is that the operational control of the installation was in the hands of the local technicians, who are aware of this technical operation. Now, it is also certain that a military force has taken control of the installation’s perimeter and also occupies the interior of the plant. It is a dangerous situation because, normally, the operation of the plant always has to be guaranteed in a normal way by the local personnel and without any pressure. This situation could not be characterized as a normal situation for work.

BBC News Brazil – Is it a tense situation?

gross – Yes, it’s a tense situation. That’s a definition. It’s a tangible tension.

BBC News Brazil – Is a tense situation in this plant or in the entire Ukrainian nuclear system today?

gross – All over the country.

BBC News Brazil – At the UN emergency meeting after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, you were very careful in your speech to show that your role is mainly technical.

gross – For me to guarantee my efficiency, I must always demonstrate my impartiality. I am the director general of an international agency and the two countries in dispute are full members of this agency. I have to be careful to also succeed in my work.

BBC News Brazil – What would be the impact of a direct attack on a nuclear plant?

gross – It’s hard to imagine such an attack, but the reactors have very solid protection. A reactor can withstand even a plane crash. And the Russian side knows all these reactors well, because they are Russian reactors, with Russian technology. I don’t believe that even in a war situation there could be a direct attack. The problem is an accident, the problem is an attack on a support facility, on a safety facility connected to the reactor. That in an indirect way has threatened the normal functioning of the installation. The accident conditions could arise from these events.

BBC News Brasil – What outcome do you expect from this situation?

gross – Naturally, people want peace. But I will only talk about aspects related to the safety of nuclear energy. My expectation is that two great nuclear countries, which have a structure, a tradition, a culture of peaceful uses of nuclear energy, will move forward with a sense of responsibility, of great responsibility. The agency is the appropriate instrument to facilitate this meeting point between two countries at war.

BBC News Brasil – How is the contact with Russians on the nuclear issue?

gross – We have some more limited agreements with Russia because simply Russia is a nuclear-armed country. But, yes, we carry out inspections, a lot of control activities also with the Russian regulator, in normal times. Now, in times of war, these contacts continue and they are very important. We are in an age of fake news. People can post false or unconfirmed information on social media to sow panic in the population.

