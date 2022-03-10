Three died in hospital attack in southern Ukraine, deputy mayor says; for Russian, site had been taken over by radicals and there were no patients there | World

Mariupol’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said three people had died, one of them a child, at the city’s children’s and maternity hospital, which Ukrainians said was bombed on Wednesday by Russia.

At least 17 other people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

“I am absolutely certain that they know [que lá funcionava] this installation [o hospital]and who are destroying this city,” Orlov told the UK’s BBC.

According to him, 300 beds that were intended for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 were destroyed, as well as a blood collection center.

Russians talk about the hospital

The hospital is already under the control of Ukrainian radicals, and there were no patients there, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

Western media did not give both sides of the story, he said.

Russia’s government office said it would seek out the country’s military after Ukraine accused Russian forces of bombing the children’s hospital.

“We will certainly ask our military, because you and I don’t have clear information about what happened there, and the military will probably give information,” Dmitry Peskov, the Russian government spokesman, said during an interview.

Attack during ceasefire

Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian troops for days. There was an agreement for a ceasefire on Wednesday, which was supposed to be so that civilians could be evacuated from the city. Ukrainians claim there was an attack anyway.

Who gave the first information about the attack was the City Council.

The information was published in a text on a social network: “The Russian occupation forces dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted images he said were related to the incident. “Atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring terror,” he said.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video showing footage that appears to be of a hit hospital with the following text: “Today Russia bombed a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol.”

Ukraine had previously accused Russia of breaking the ceasefire to prevent the evacuation of civilians who were stranded in Mariupol.

The Red Cross described the situation in the city as apocalyptic.