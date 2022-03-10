Three seconds a day of resistance exercise increases muscle strength, study says

One new study on a small scale found that only three seconds per day of resistance exercise can increase muscle strength of a person. The experiment showed that only one month of training was enough to generate a gain of up to 12% in the biceps of men and women who lifted, daily, as much weight as possible for the stipulated time.





For the new study, published in February by the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, scientists led by Masatoshi Nakamura of Niigata Niigata University of Health and Welfare in Japan invited 39 sedentary but healthy college students doing three seconds weight training journals. They also recruited ten additional untrained students to serve as a control group.





For a week, the volunteers who exercised gathered in the laboratory to do tests of strength and weightlifting. To measure the exercises, a device called an isokinetic dynamometer was used, which has a long, lever-like arm that can be pushed and pulled up or down, with different levels of resistance, allowing researchers to precisely control the movements and the effort of the person exercising.











Some volunteers manipulated the lever with weights, using all their strength, tensing and contracting their biceps as much as possible. Some of the participants lifted the weight of the lever slowly, as if it were a dumbbell, producing a so-called concentric contraction, which means that the biceps contracted with their effort.





Other volunteers slowly lowered the lever, creating a so-called eccentric contraction. This occurs when a person stretches a muscle, such as when lowering a dumbbell, and tends to be more strenuous. A third group held the weight of the lever in the air, fighting gravity, in a type of contraction in which the muscle does not change in length.





Each of the participants did their biceps exercise for a total of three seconds. That was all the daily training of the participants. They repeated this very short exercise routine once a day, five times a week for a month, for a total of 60 seconds of weight training. They didn’t do any other kind of exercise.





At the end of the month, the researchers retested everyone’s arm strength and found that those three-second workouts modified the volunteers’ biceps. The groups that lifted the weights or held them in the air were between 6% and 7% stronger. But those who did the eccentric contractions, lowering the lever the same way you lower a dumbbell from the shoulder, showed markedly greater gains. His biceps were almost 12% stronger.





These improvements might seem small, but they would be biologically significant, especially for people who have never weight-trained, said Ken Nosaka, a professor of exercise and sports science at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia, who collaborated on the study.





“Many people don’t do any resistance training at all, and starting with very short workouts can be an effective way to start a strength training regimen. Every muscle contraction counts and contributes to building strength, assuming you lift a weight close to as much as you can handle and that lasts at least three seconds,” says Nosaka.





The three-second workout can also be useful as a temporary resource to help conserve or even increase the strength of the arms of all of us who live overloaded with work or family commitments and can’t go to a gym.





According to Nosaka, the exercise routine is easy to recreate at home and doesn’t require a dynamometer. Just find a dumbbell that’s heavy for you — start with one that weighs ten or five pounds, for example, if you’ve never done weight training before.





“Lift it with both hands and then lower it with one hand, counting three seconds, to complete a short, intense, strenuous eccentric contraction,” he explains.





This method, however, has some obvious limitations. The volunteers who participated in the study got stronger but did not gain muscle mass.





“Strength gain is just one of the results of resistance exercise,” says Jonathan Little, a professor of health science and exercise at the University of British Columbia at Kelowna, who studied very short workouts but was not involved in the experiment.





More traditional weight training often also leads to increased muscle mass, which has additional benefits for metabolism and other aspects of long-term health and well-being.





It is worth mentioning that the study also focused only on the biceps of the participants. It is unknown whether other muscles, especially the legs, would strengthen after a few intense seconds of “lifting”. Also, framing exercise as something that should be done as often as possible can make workouts feel like just another chore and perhaps easier to skip.





Nosaka said he and his colleagues plan to study whether repeating three-second contractions multiple times throughout the day would increase muscle mass as well as strength. They are also exploring how to translate this approach to the legs and other muscles. In the meantime, it suggests that we should think of three seconds of daily strength training as the minimum possible.





“It’s definitely better to do one contraction a day than none at all,” says Nosaka.

