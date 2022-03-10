TRF3 determines that health plan pays for robotic pancreas removal surgery

The 1st Panel, from the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF3), unanimously determined that the Central Bank Employees Health Assistance Program (PASBC) should provide full coverage for robotic surgery to remove the pancreas of a beneficiary with cystic tumor. pre-malignant.

For the magistrates, the medical opinion attached to the file reported the need for surgery as an alternative to reduce hospitalization time and pain, improve the patient’s quality of life, in addition to preventing the evolution of the disease.

According to the process (0023294-70.2015.4.03.6100), the beneficiary had a pre-malignant cystic tumor in the pancreas, with an indication for robotic pancreatectomy (removal of the pancreas).

The health plan denied the treatment, claiming that there was no provision for coverage of the surgical technique and that the hospital provider was not PASBC accredited. The operator offered two alternatives to the beneficiary: service through the enabled network or reimbursement of private expenses, according to the regulation.

As a result, the patient filed a lawsuit claiming that the restriction imposed by the plan was contrary to the Consumer Protection Code and after the Federal Court of São Paulo/SP rejected the request for urgent relief, the author appealed to the TRF3.

When analyzing the case, federal judge Valdeci dos Santos, rapporteur of the case, stated that the PASCB covered the plaintiff’s illness, although robotic surgical intervention was not authorized.

“The indispensability of the procedure by the technique was duly proven, legitimizing its full coverage by the health plan”, he highlighted.

Finally, the magistrate concluded that the specificity of the intervention limited the number of professionals and places to carry out the treatment.

“The restriction imposed by the defendant in relation to the provision of services by the indicated hospital and by the doctor accompanying the plaintiff’s illness constitutes a true negative to the restoration of the applicant’s health, and should therefore be removed”, he concluded.

With information from the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF3).

