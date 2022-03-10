Trump borrowed jet has problem and lands in unexpected place





A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday night after suffering an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, according to US media.

Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support personnel and some Trump advisers. The aircraft turned around shortly before 11pm.

The N53FJ-branded Dassault Falcon 900 business jet was taking Trump back to his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, from a hotel in New Orleans, where he gave a speech to GOP donors in a private event, the Reuters news agency said.

Politico, which first reported on the incident, quoted a source as saying audio of communications between the pilot and air traffic control revealed that the landing was described as “emergency in nature”without specifying what the problem was.

The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to the former president overnight, and Trump advisers secured the plane from another donor to take him back to Florida. He landed in Palm Beach around 3 am on Sunday.



