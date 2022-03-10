Two FAB planes rescue Brazilians who were in Ukraine | National Journal

The two planes from the FAB with the 68 people who fled the conflict in Ukraine – most Brazilians. Special envoys Bianca Rothier and Daniel Peralta accompanied the shipment from the Polish capital.

Along with the Brazilian flag, 11.5 tons of humanitarian aid landed in the Polish capital for the Ukraine: kits for the production of solar energy, water purifiers, 20 thousand medical items and dehydrated foods for almost 400 thousand meals.

While the material was being unloaded from the KC-390 Millennium, from the Brazilian Air Force, the group was anxiously awaiting the moment to board that same aircraft in a hotel.

1 of 2 Of the 68 returnees, 42 are Brazilians — Photo: Jornal Nacional/Reproduction Of the 68 returnees, 42 are Brazilians — Photo: Jornal Nacional / Reproduction

From the hotel, the group went by bus to the Warsaw air base. In one of them, the team National Journal met the family of stylist Hainaya Komatso. She decided to face an escape route, even with a 4-month-old baby in her arms.

“In the beginning, we were a little reluctant, because she was just born, right? But our window, we live in Irpin, that area that is now so bad. Every day we heard the noise of the bombs and, from our window, we started to see the fire and it was at that moment that we really decided to leave. There was a lot of smoke, a lot of fire. It’s that feeling of panic. You sleep, you’re not sure if you’re going to wake up. If a bomb comes from above, it has nowhere to run,” says Hainaya.

The oldest daughter, 8-year-old Nicole, told of her fear of having to say goodbye to her father forever: “I was a little worried for my father because he couldn’t pass, because he is my father. I thought I might never see him again if we went without him,” she says. Asked if she was afraid she would never be able to see her father again, Nicole replied, “Yes.”

Hainaya’s husband is Ukrainian. As all men between 18 and 60 years old need to stay in Ukraine to defend the country, Andrii was only able to leave because he is considered the father of a large family. In addition to little Lis and Nicole, they still have Lev, who hasn’t even turned 2 years old.

“I cannot help my country in the war. I’m a musician, I don’t know how to use weapons. My weapon is words, like you, journalist”, says Andrii. He then composed a message for the Russian soldiers to leave.

On the same bus, the team from National Journal met Mateus, who played futsal in Ukraine. He stayed only a month in the country, half of it in the middle of the conflict, and he heard terrible stories from well-known people.

“Many children arriving at the hospital weakened by being abused, anyway… The bunkers being looted. There’s no way to be happy, relieved, yes, to get out of everything”, says futsal player Mateus Ramires.

At the air base in the Polish capital, the group of returnees will travel on these buses and vans to board two Brazilian Air Force planes, ending a painful cycle with mixed feelings.

2 of 2 Returnees should arrive in Brazil this Thursday afternoon (9) — Photo: Jornal Nacional/Reproduction Returnees are expected to arrive in Brazil this Thursday afternoon (9) — Photo: Jornal Nacional/Reproduction

For the doctor Amarílis Tomaz, who worked in the pediatric department of a hospital in eastern Ukraine, the feeling is one of regret and anger.

“Russia is not carrying out any peacekeeping missions inside Ukraine. They are killing, they are raping. They are committing heinous war crimes,” she says.

Alongside Wood, one of the 10 pets that boarded back to Brazil, she highlighted the resistance of the Ukrainians.

“Today, 14 days of war. It’s 14 days without people sleeping, inside a bunker. How to explain to a 3-year-old that she now has to live in the dark,” she emphasizes.

The doctor gives an account of a monstrous brutality against a child taken in at the hospital.

“8-year-old girl, when the paramedics found where she was, she was in really bad shape. She was raped by over 15 people. Traumatic. I come home with a broken heart and half there,” she says.

After meetings with Polish authorities, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, went to greet the group. França said that, before traveling to Europe, he spoke with the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and commented on Brazil’s position towards an end to the conflict.

“Our position is one of balance. Brazil is at your disposal, with the negotiating capacity of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, to help find a way out of this crisis”, declared Minister Carlos França.

The plane on which the minister arrived at Polanda Legacy, as it is more comfortable, was loaned to transport a pregnant woman and two families with infants. On the freighter, most of the returnees are arriving. Takeoff was at around 18:30 local time.

On the two planes FABthere are 68 returnees: 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians who have Brazilian relatives and still five argentinians and a colombian.

The KC-390 and Legacy will make stops in Lisbon, Cape Verde and Recife, before landing at their final destination. All are expected to arrive on Thursday (10), at 12 noon, at the Brasília air base.

Roberto Szymanski, owner of a football school in Poland and who was working in Ukraine, didn’t even land in Brazil and is already thinking about returning to Ukraine.