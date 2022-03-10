UK blocks Chelsea owner Abramovich’s assets; team and ticket sales are suspended | Ukraine and Russia

The United Kingdom announced on Thursday (10) the asset freeze of the owner of English football club Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, because of his connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as sanctions on six other Russian oligarchs. .

Earlier this month, Abramovich had put the English club up for sale and said he would donate the proceeds to victims of the war in Ukraine. The blocking of the goods announced today prevents this sale.

New ticket sales are also suspended. and team merchandise, as well as player trading. However, the British government has said Chelsea will be able to continue playing and those who already have tickets will be able to go to games.

“Today’s sanctions are part of the UK’s ongoing support for the people of Ukraine. We will be ruthless in the pursuit of those who allow the killing of civiliansdestruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign territories,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There was pressure from the British parliament for action against Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs linked to Putin, criticizing that the government was not acting as quickly as the European Union and the United States.

See who the other UK-sanctioned billionaires are:

Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft

Oleg Deripaska, shareholder of the En+ group

Dmitri Lebedev, head of Rossiya Bank

Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom

Nikolai Tokarev, president of Transneft

Together, the sum of the assets of the seven Russian billionaires, among them Abramovich, is around US$ 19 billion.

An Abramovich spokeswoman said she could not yet comment on the British government’s decision.

Nadine Dorries, the British sports minister, said the government had offered a special license for the team to continue playing, pay its employees and allow matches to take place. The objective is not to harm the championship.

“The government will work with the leagues and clubs to keep football going, while also allowing sanctions to hit those who need it,” Dorries said.

