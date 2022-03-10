Ukraine prepares possible transfer of sensitive data to another country

The Ukrainian government is bracing for the potential need to transfer its data and servers abroad if Russia’s invading forces advance further into the country, a senior cybersecurity official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Victor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, stressed that his department is planning a contingency, suggesting that Ukrainians want to be ready for any Russian threat to seize confidential government documents.

“We’re laying the groundwork,” Zhora said. Plan A is to protect the IT infrastructure in Ukraine. Removing her to another country would just be a “Plan B or C”.

The transfer could only happen after regulatory changes approved by Ukrainian lawmakers, Zhora said.

Government officials are already sending equipment and backups to safer areas of Ukraine, beyond the reach of Russian forces, which invaded the country on February 24 and are laying siege to several cities.

Last month, Zhora told Politico there were plans to transfer critical data out of the capital Kiev if it were threatened, but preparations for the possible transfer of data abroad go a step further.

Ukraine has received offers to host data from several countries, Zhora said, declining to identify it. For reasons of proximity, “a European location would be preferable”, he said.

“There are many options,” he said. “All proposals are most welcome and worth considering.”