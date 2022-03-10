Ukraine: Russian attack hits children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol

(photo: reproduction)

Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, on Wednesday (9/3).

It was reported that 17 people were injured, including staff and women in labor.

There is no information about injured children, said Pavlo Krylenko, head of the Ukrainian military administration. “I hope it stays that way,” he said.

In a Facebook post, the Mariupol City Council said that “Russian occupation forces dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The colossal destruction.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted images related to the incident and declared: “Atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring terror?”

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k

A parliamentarian from the country said that “people were being pulled out of the wreckage”.

Mariupol. Russian artillery ruined maternity hospital and children hospital. A lot of killed and wounded women. No information about children and newborn yet. Hey, @UN how are you doing? Please retweet pic.twitter.com/QJSfUMMngW

Russia had agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the six Ukrainian towns hardest hit by the bombings, which is the case of Mariupol.

The BBC spoke to the city’s deputy mayor, Serhiy Orlov, who said: “We don’t understand how it is possible in modern life to bomb a children’s hospital.”

He stated that the people who managed to escape the scene are “total rage” and “do not believe this to be true”.

Mariupol has 450,000 inhabitants and is an important city on the route between Russia and Crimea, a region that belonged to Ukrainian territory and was annexed in 2014.

At least 1,170 civilians have died in the city since the invasion began, according to the deputy mayor. Orlov says mass graves are being dug because there is no way to bury the dead properly.

British premier Boris Johnson declared on Twitter that “there are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless.”

Request by exclusion zone area

President Zelensky, speaking about the attack on the children’s hospital, again called for a no-fly zone to be imposed to prevent further Russian bombing.

NATO and Western powers are reluctant to adopt the measure because it would represent a step towards direct engagement in the conflict.

In a military context, a no-fly zone enacted to prevent aircraft from entering prohibited airspace, usually to prevent attacks or surveillance of a region.

This could mean preemptive strikes against defensive systems or even shooting down aircraft entering the restricted area.

A no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean that military forces—specifically, NATO forces—would engage directly with any Russian aircraft spotted in the skies and attack it if necessary.

