Ukraine warns of risk of radioactive leak at Chernobyl







Fire breaks out at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant after attack photo: Reuters

Ukraine said on Wednesday that there was a risk of radiation leakage from the defunct nuclear power plant in Chernobylafter the site’s electricity was cut off, but the United Nations (UN) nuclear energy supervisory body said it saw no “critical safety impact”.

Public nuclear company Energoatam said a high-voltage line was damaged during clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian forces occupying the defunct plant, and that it had been cut off from the national power grid.

The state-owned company said “radioactive substances” could be emitted at some point, threatening other parts of Ukraine and Europe, if there was no power to cool nuclear fuel used in the plant that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

Learn more: Strategic, Chernobyl region inspires apprehension and fear

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said standby diesel generators could power the plant for just 48 hours.

“After that, the nuclear waste storage facility’s cooling systems will be disrupted, making radiation leakage imminent,” he tweeted. “I urge the international community to urgently demand that Russia stop shooting and allow repair units to restore power supplies.”

See also: Check out before and after photos of the Chernobyl nuclear accident

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Twitter that “this deployment violates (a) key security pillar to ensure uninterrupted power supply”, but that “in this case, the IAEA sees no critical security impact”.

The Chernobyl plant, which is still radioactive, is about 100 km from Kiev. Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a safety test, sending clouds of radiation across much of Europe.



