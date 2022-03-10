Ukraine warns that Chernobyl is out of power due to Russian offensive – News









The power supply to the Chernobyl plant and its safety equipment is “totally” cut off due to Russian military actions, Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo said on Wednesday (9).

The origin of the worst civil nuclear catastrophe in 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant “no longer has electricity supply”, says the operator on its Facebook page. “There is no possibility of re-establishing the lines”, as the offensive continues, said the operator.

Situated in an exclusion zone, the Chernobyl plant includes decommissioned reactors and radioactive waste facilities.











However, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the electrical disconnection at the plant “does not have a major impact on safety”.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the plant has “emergency generators with a capacity of 48 hours”. He warned in a Twitter post that “after this the deposited fuel cooling systems will stop”.











According to the IAEA, however, “the heat load of the spent fuel tank pool and the volume of cooling water are sufficient to ensure an effective evacuation of heat without electricity”.

More than 200 technicians and guards are blocked at the site and have been working for 13 straight days under Russian surveillance. The IAEA has asked Russia to allow rotation of personnel, because rest and regular working hours are crucial to the safety of this unit.









