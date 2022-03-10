Ukraine’s second-largest city suffers shelling as civilians flee

Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, are facing Russian bombing as they try to flee the region, one of the most affected by the Russian war and invasion, the agency reports. Reuters this Wednesday, 9. The mayor of the municipality, Oleg Synegubov, reported that the evacuation of civilians had to be suspended.







Three-year-old girl in Kharkiv city Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Efforts are also underway to evacuate residents from the city of Enerhodar, which is home to the Zaporijia nuclear power plant, the largest in the country and which is in Russian hands.

Some civilians are using humanitarian corridors to escape the war. According to the mayor of Sumy, some residents managed to leave the region through this route.

Other municipalities in Ukraine report difficulties in using humanitarian corridors, as is the case in Mariupol. This Wednesday, a children’s hospital in the city was the target of the bombings. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has published images he claims are of the destroyed hospital.



