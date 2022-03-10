Under pressure, Russia says negotiations with Ukraine advanced

Russia’s government said it had seen progress in negotiations with Ukraine two weeks after the invasion of the country began. Amid negotiations brokered by the governments of Belarus and Turkey, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba are due to meet on Thursday, 9th, to discuss further steps towards an end to the confrontation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Monday Ukraine’s neutrality towards NATO and the recognition of pro-Russian provinces as conditions for a deal. On Tuesday, the 8th, the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, gave indications that he would agree to negotiate these issues.

The talks come amid an increase in sanctions against Moscow. Yesterday, the United States announced the boycott of the purchase of Russian oil. The European Union is considering restricting the country’s gas imports. Last week, Western allies froze the Russian central bank’s assets in hard currency, precipitating a serious crisis in the Russian economy.







Third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this Monday, 7 photo: Reuters

“In parallel with the special military operation (the name given by the Moscow authorities to the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine) negotiations are also taking place with the Ukrainian side to end the senseless bloodbath and resistance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as soon as possible. progress has been made,” said a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, Russia’s objectives do not include occupying Ukraine, destroying its state or overthrowing the current government. She also reiterated that the action does not target the civilian population, although hundreds of civilian deaths have already been reported by the UN.

Although Russia has already said that it does not necessarily intend to overthrow Zelensky, the Kremlindest declaration of the declarations made at the beginning of the war, launched in the early hours of February 24 by President Vladimir Putin with the declared aim of “denazifying” Ukraine, amid accusations that the Zelensky administration had associations with neo-Nazi groups. Putin also called the Ukrainian leader a “junkie”. The Ukrainian president has claimed since the beginning of the conflict that he is “Target Number 1” and that he could be killed at any time.

Zakharova defended on Wednesday that the war has gone according to plan, contradicting analysts who point out that the Russians have faced a greater difficulty than initially anticipated.

Chancellors’ meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitri Kuleba, agreed to meet next Thursday, 10, in southern Turkey. These will be the first talks between top diplomats since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, made the announcement on Monday and said he would attend the meeting in the tourist city of Antalya. Maria Zakharova, confirmed the meeting on Telegram. Kuleba had said on Saturday that he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were “meaningful”.

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in Black Sea, had offered to mediate. Ankara has good relations with Moscow and Kiev, and has called Russia’s invasion unacceptable, although it opposes sanctions against Moscow.

“We especially hope that this meeting will be a turning point and an important step towards peace and stability,” Cavusoglu said, adding that both ministers had asked him to participate in the negotiations.

Kuleba assured this Wednesday in a video on Facebook that he would do everything to make the “conversations as effective as possible”, although he admitted “limited expectations”. “Everything will depend on the instructions that Lavrov received prior to these negotiations,” he added.

However, the atmosphere is in danger of becoming tense. The Ukrainian minister recently called Lavrov a “contemporary Ribbentrop” on the American network CNN, alluding to Adolf Hitler’s minister during World War II.

Biological weapons accusation

While speaking of progress in negotiations, Zakharova accused Ukraine of possessing biological weapons, an information not confirmed by independent sources. She said Moscow has evidence of an alleged US program that involved deadly pathogens, including plague and anthrax.

Zakharova said the alleged program was funded by the Pentagon. “We’re not talking here about peaceful uses or scientific goals.”

A Ukrainian presidential spokesman said: “Ukraine strictly denies any allegation.” In response to earlier Russian allegations about the alleged military biological program in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday that “this absurd Russian disinformation is patently false.”

Zakharova said Russia has documents showing that the Ukrainian Health Ministry ordered the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other pathogens after Feb. According to her, however, it is unclear whether the alleged materials were destroyed and asked if they fell into the hands of extremists or nationalists.

“We can already conclude that in Ukrainian biological laboratories in the vicinity of the territory of our country, the development of biological weapons components was being carried out,” she said.

It was not possible to independently confirm the authenticity of such documents.

Russia has made allegations about the United States working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons for several years, accusations that have escalated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Both countries have consistently denied the reports.

new ceasefire

The fourteenth day of the war began with the promise of a new temporary ceasefire to allow civilians to exit through humanitarian corridors. The other truces announced so far have not been respected, leaving hundreds of thousands of people stranded in besieged cities, without access to clean water and medicines.

Russia has pledged to respect a truce from 9 am to 9 pm local time (4 am to 4 pm GMT) on Wednesday. This morning, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk stated that both sides of the conflict agreed to respect the ceasefire.

Wednesday’s truce announcement was similar to Tuesday’s, which promised safe escape through the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumi and Mariupol. So far, however, only one corridor has actually worked, leaving Sumi on Tuesday, as about 5,000 people left the city.

The situation is particularly tense in Mariupol, a southern port city that has been completely surrounded by Russian troops for more than a week, where the Red Cross describes the situation of civilians as “apocalyptic”.

Residents take shelter underground to protect themselves from the constant bombing, without access to food, water, energy or heat, and without being able to evacuate the wounded.

A ceasefire in the region had already failed on Saturday. The Ukrainian government said 30 buses and eight supply trucks were bombed by Russia on Tuesday, in violation of the ceasefire, and failed to reach the region. Moscow blamed Kiev for not keeping the truce.

In Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kiev and Kharkiv, the Russian government’s offer of humanitarian corridors would force civilians to go to Russia itself or its ally Belarus, proposals rejected by the Ukrainian government.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin invaded the country. The war quickly threw Russia into economic isolation never before seen in an economy of this size. The United States on Tuesday banned imports of Russian oil.

Western companies have also withdrawn from the Russian market, such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Pepsi. The most symbolic, however, is McDonald’s, which announced on Tuesday that it was closing its nearly 850 restaurants in the country.