US anti-tank rockets are Ukrainian hope to save Kiev

Barrier in Ukraine’s capital Kiev: West claims it is only sending defense weapons, but it is not known how long Moscow will remain passive on the issue| Photo: EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A large amount of weapons supplied by the United States, Turkey and European Union countries after the start of the Ukraine war are already in the hands of fighters in Kiev. The War Games column analyzed verified images, produced in the last three days in the Ukrainian capital, and found that anti-tank rockets are the main type of foreign weapon that could hinder the Russian advance on the capital.

The images show two main types of rockets: the M72 LAW and the Javelin, both American-made.

The first is what is called in military parlance a “light anti-tank weapon”. It is capable of firing an unguided 66mm rocket, meaning the shooter aims at an armored vehicle and fires directly at it. Once the rocket is launched, its trajectory cannot be corrected. This weapon is an evolved version of the well-known “bazooka”, used in World War II. It began to be used by American forces in the 1960s.

M72s are being distributed to a large number of fighters in Kiev – from professional military personnel to members of the territorial defense forces and the international legion of volunteers. One of its great advantages is that it can be fired from the windows of buildings and houses. This gives the sniper more protection and makes it difficult for Russian forces to identify where the attack is coming from.

The second type of anti-tank weapon is the Javelin, a portable missile launcher. Unlike the M72, the Javelin’s projectile is guided by an infrared system. So when the shooter places the target in the crosshairs, its position is stored in the missile. It is then enough for the combatant to pull the trigger for the warhead to fire and guide itself to the target.

The missile does not hit the tank in a straight trajectory, it normally maneuvers in the air and hits the vehicle from above – in an area where normally the armor of tanks is most vulnerable. It can also be used against aircraft flying at low altitude – such as helicopters and drones.

The advantage for the combatant is that he can fire the rocket and seek cover immediately, even before the missile hits the target.

The weapon has become so popular in this war that images of a saint holding a Javelin missile launcher are circulating on Ukrainian social media.

This type of weapon had been supplied by the United States to Ukraine since 2018. Earlier this year, with the large concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, Britain also sent a large shipment.

The Ukrainians also already had other types of RPG (rocket-propelled grenade), with similar operation to the M72. They are used with some efficiency to attack armored troop transport vehicles. But unlike the Javelin, they are not very effective against heavy tanks.

In the photos that portray the Ukrainian infantry, soldiers appear carrying all these rocket launchers, in addition to submachine guns, rifles and light machine guns of the Kalashnikov type.

But it is not possible to have a complete idea of ​​the weapons being used by the combatants. That’s because Ukrainian military authorities limit journalists’ access to their troops and photos sent by messaging apps may not always be proven to be true.

Ukraine supply lines

Last week alone, the United States and NATO infiltrated more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons into Ukraine, especially the Javelins and M72s, according to the American newspaper The New York Times. They arrived in large cargo planes in Poland and Romania and followed overland routes, which are kept secret, until they were delivered to Kiev and the main battlefronts.

A military source told this columnist that virtually all of Kiev’s defense units are being sent to secret points in the city, where “NATO weapons” are being distributed. They are then taken hidden in passenger cars to each pocket of resistance, where they will be used.

According to the New York Times, about 70% of the $350 million in military aid promised to Ukraine by Washington on February 26 is already in the country. Most of the weapons in question were stored in American military depots in Germany.

Another military equipment that has been infiltrated by NATO in Ukrainian territory is the Bayraktar TB2 drone, produced by Turkey. It is the size of an automobile and has been used efficiently in Ukraine to attack armored convoys.

But, analysts say, Ukrainians cannot forever count on this high flow of weapons into the country, especially if the conflict escalates into a long-running war. This is because the tendency is for Russian forces to launch attacks against Ukrainian supply lines.

Weapons necessarily have to enter by land for several reasons. The first is that Russia already controls almost all of Ukraine’s coastline and is fighting to conquer major port cities such as Mariupol and Odessa. In addition, the Russian fleet patrols the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea. In other words, entry by sea is practically ruled out.

Russia also dominates the airspace and it is highly unlikely that a Ukrainian or foreign cargo plane could land in Ukraine unscathed – not least because most of the country’s airports were bombed in the early days of the war.

In addition, it is relatively easy to trace (and obtain material evidence) the origin of a shipment of weapons carried on an aircraft. Sponsoring countries could quickly be recognized, blamed, and possibly dragged into war.

Land transport, on the other hand, falls into grayer territory. The weapons are dropped off by cargo planes at airports near the Polish and Romanian border with Ukraine.

There is not much information about how the material crosses the border, but it can happen both in vehicles with civilian characteristics along the main highways, as well as through the hundreds of trails and small roads in the forest region that characterizes these borders.

What is known is that the Russians are trying to figure out what these routes are. An indication of this is the constant overflights of Russian aircraft and their Belarusian allies near the Polish border.

In the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Lutsk, near Poland, air raid sirens are constantly triggered by this movement – they sound indicating the approach of aircraft or missiles, regardless of whether the plane is preparing an attack or doing reconnaissance and surveillance.

Furthermore, by serving as a base for the entry of weapons into Ukraine, Poland and Romania place themselves in a highly dangerous situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already stated that if he learns that any country harbors Ukrainian combat aircraft, he will consider that country to have entered the war on the side of Ukraine.

So far, NATO has managed to avoid this scenario by stating that the weapons sent are for defense and not strategic weapons – such as large missiles, planes or armored vehicles, which could definitively influence the outcome of the war.

However, it is not known how long Russia will remain in a passive position regarding the insertion of Western weapons in Ukraine. Analysts say Moscow could start attacking weapons shipments that are identified on Ukrainian soil at any time.

The biggest risk is that a NATO country will be drawn into conflict in the wake of these attacks. The outcome of this can be foreseen even by those who are not very connected to the subject of war: a conflict encompassing all of Europe and possibly the world.