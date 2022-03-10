US refuses to transfer Polish fighter jets to Ukraine – News

The United States definitively rejected the proposal of the Poland to deliver MIG-29 aircraft to US military to be passed on to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday (9).

The intelligence services believe that the transfer of MIG-29 aircraft to Ukraine “could lead to a significant Russian reaction that would raise the prospect of a military escalation with NATO.” [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]”, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

The aircraft transfer issue, which has the Ukrainian government eager for a resolution to try to stem Russian aggression from the air, has proved to be a notable setback in the unity between the United States and its European allies over the invasion perpetrated by Moscow.





US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for Warsaw’s willingness to cooperate in efforts to support Ukraine, according to Kirby.

“But he stressed that we do not support the transfer of combat aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, so we do not wish to see them in our custody either,” Kirby said.

Warsaw expressed support for a plan in which Poland would send its Soviet-era MIG-29 fighter jets to Kiev via an American air base in Germany. In the next suggested step, the US would supplement the Polish fleet with F-16 fighter jets.

"That's something we're not going to explore at this point," Kirby said, adding that adding aircraft to Ukraine's combat fleet "wouldn't significantly change the effectiveness" of the Ukrainian air force against Russian capability.





“Therefore, we consider the gain of transferring these MIG-29s to be low.”

This Wednesday, Russian troops arrived near Kievon the eve of the first high-level negotiation meeting between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

According to Ancur (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Filippo Grandi, between "2.1 million and 2.2 million" Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the invasion.




