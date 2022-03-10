US says 6,000 Russian soldiers died

About 6,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the war against Ukraine, says a US official. However, this authority considers that it is difficult to estimate the number of deaths in an ongoing war.

Yesterday, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, had said that the intelligence community estimated that 2,000 to 4,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.

Berrier also stressed that there is “low confidence” in the assessment.

Image: UOL Art

War completes a week with uncertain numbers

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia completed two weeks yesterday. On February 24, residents of different cities woke up to the blast of bombs and saw their routines suddenly change. Over time, the conflict intensified with air strikes and the advance of troops led by Russian President Vladimir Putin through the north, east, south and southeast of the country.

Amid the escalation of violence, the information war also emerges, with numbers difficult to verify. According to Ukraine, more than 12,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the invasion. Russia, meanwhile, says it has lost about 500 troops, as announced on March 2 — there hasn’t been another one so far, according to news agencies.

The number of refugees was growing day by day. Yesterday, it reached the mark of 2.2 million people, according to the UN (United Nations). The country has an estimated population of 44 million people, that is, one in 20 Ukrainians has already left the country.

The main destination has been Poland, which has hosted 1.2 million people, in addition to Hungary and other countries in the region. More than 90,000 people also crossed the border into Russia.

US rejects sending fighter jets to Ukraine

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said yesterday that the US does not currently support the transfer of additional combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Instead, the US sees a need for other weapons to be sent to help Ukraine at this time, the spokesperson added, noting that Ukraine currently has several squadrons of fully mission capable aircraft and therefore the gain would be low, but it could lead to an escalation of tensions with Russia.

The transfer of the MIG-29 aircraft to Ukraine was assessed as “high risk”, noted the spokesman, who said the US defense secretary would soon travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.