US says Russia may use chemical weapons to attack Ukraine

Rebutting accusations made by Russia, and echoed by China, White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned today of the possibility that Vladimir Putin’s government could use chemical or biological weapons to attack Ukraine or even manufacture an operation. of “false flag”.

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this advertisement, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

Psaki was referring to allegations made yesterday by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who demanded that the US give explanations to the world about the country’s biological laboratories, including advanced research for the production of chemical weapons with diseases. fatal.

Zakharova assured that evidence of the alleged program was discovered by Russia during what she calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, invaded by Russian forces on February 24. According to her, Russia has documents showing that the Ukrainian Ministry of Health ordered “the destruction of samples of plague, cholera, anthrax and other pathogens after the invasion”. It was not possible to independently confirm the authenticity of such documents.

After the Russians’ statement, China’s Foreign Ministry asked the United States to disclose general details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine.

On his profile on social media, Psaki called the statements “absurd” and said it was a “disinformation operation” already carried out by Russians, repeatedly, over the years.

It is Russia that has a long and well-documented history of using chemical weapons, including in attempts to assassinate and poison Putin’s political enemies such as Alexey Navalny. It is Russia that continues to support the Assad regime [Bashar Al-Assad, atual presidente da Síria], which has repeatedly used chemical weapons. It is Russia that has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki

“Furthermore, Russia has a history of accusing the West of the same violations that Russia itself is committing. In December, Russia falsely accused the US of deploying chemical weapons contractors in Ukraine,” he concluded.

attack on motherhood

On its 14th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian military today dropped bombs on a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol – crucial to Russia’s strategy in Ukraine – the government and the spokesman said. -voice of the local police. The attack left at least 17 wounded, according to health center officials.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the action an “atrocity” and again called on NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to protect its airspace against Russia.

“The direct attack by Russian troops on the maternity hospital. People under the rubble. Children under the rubble. This is an atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring the terror? Close the sky immediately! Stop the murders immediately! power. But you seem to be losing humanity”, wrote the president on his social networks.

mass graves

Residents have even buried relatives and friends in mass graves because the constant bombings in the city prevent proper burials from being made. Photographer Mstislav Chernov captured one such moment in the region.

“Mass graves in Mariupol as people cannot bury their dead under heavy bombing,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

southern ukraine

Southern Ukraine is crucial to Russia’s war strategy. In the days leading up to the invasion, Russia positioned ships loaded with battle tanks, armored vehicles and soldiers along the Ukrainian coast, ready to land in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

The goal was to encircle the region’s cities to prevent Ukraine from accessing the sea and create a direct connection with the Crimean peninsula – dominated by the Russians since 2014 – and the Donbass region to the east, allied with Russia and with two regions that have already declared independence: Lugansk and Donetsk.