US warns Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine – News

The United States warned on Wednesday (9) that Russia may be planning the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, under the pretext of responding to an alleged threat in the country that, according to them, is “false”.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki issued this warning in response to Russian accusations that the United States is funding an alleged biological-military program in Ukraine.

“Now that Russia has made these false accusations and China appears to have endorsed such propaganda, we should all be aware of the possibility of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine,” Psaki wrote on his official Twitter account.





Moscow could also use these weapons as part of a “false flag operation,” Psaki added, referring to a war tactic in which one party to a conflict commits an act and makes it appear that the other party is responsible.

The White House spokeswoman reacted in this way to the Russian government’s claims that it had discovered in Ukraine evidence of an “emergency disposal” of traces of an alleged biological-military program.





Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov assured that the employees of these biological laboratories would have reported the destruction on February 24 of particularly dangerous pathogens such as plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

The United Nations said on Wednesday it had no record of illegal chemical and biological weapons programs in Ukraine, while Psaki called those allegations “false” and “ridiculous”. “This is the type of disinformation operation that we have repeatedly seen that Russia has been using for years in Ukraine and other countries, which has been discredited, and an example of the type of false pretenses we warned the Russians would use,” Psaki wrote on Twitter.





President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman also said that the US “does not develop or possess” chemical or biological weapons “anywhere” and that “it is Russia that has a long history of using” this type of weapon prohibited by international conventions. . “All this is an obvious attempt by Russia to try to justify its premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” she stressed.





US State Department spokesman Ned Price also called the Russian accusations “lies” in a statement, in which he assured that it is not the first time that Moscow “accuses the West of the same crimes that Russia itself is committing”. “Our expectation is that Russia will continue to push these kinds of allegations with more baseless accusations,” Price said, noting that the United States “does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.”







