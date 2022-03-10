Used support grant against COVID to buy Pokmon card and was arrested • Eurogamer.pt

Vinath Oudomsine of Georgia, United States, received a grant to support the United States government in the fight against the effects of COVID after alleging that it damaged his business with 10 employees. However, he misused the money and things did not go well for him.

Oudomsine received about $85,000 from the government to help his business after the effects of the pandemic, but more than $57,000 was used to purchase a Pokémon Charizard card with a 9.5 rating, halographic, first edition and extremely rare.

After pleading guilty to fraud charges as he asked for the money to support the business, Oudomsine was sentenced to 36 months in prison without parole.

However, this punishment is not enough and in addition to a fine of 10 thousand dollars, he will have to return the 85 thousand dollars that were lent him by the government to support the business. After serving his prison sentence, he will spend three years under supervision.

The FBI has commented on the case and says the government-given subsidies are meant to help businesses at risk after the pandemic, not to buy trivial collectibles.