Vaginal mucus color: what does it mean?

At each moment of the month, women’s bodies behave differently and understanding the signs is one of the keys to female health. And the lighter ones are linked to menstruation. Changing hormones and preparing for the fertile cycle not only affect our mood, but also the behavior of our vaginas.

Have you ever noticed that the mucus released by the vagina changes according to the time of the month? Sometimes uncomfortable for many women, the secretion in the intimate region is normal, expected and healthy. “Throughout the cycle, we have hormonal changes. With this, the pH of the vagina can even change, also changing the type of mucus released by it”, explains Lilian Fiorelli, a gynecologist specializing in Female Sexuality and Urogynecology at USP.

The feeling of “wet panties” is part of this process. “It’s common to have a little secretion in the vagina. But if you take the pill, for example, you don’t have this cyclical variation, so you may not feel this humidity. Which is okay”, says Carolina Burgarelli, gynecologist and obstetrician at the Hospital and Pro Matre Maternity.

To better understand this change in panties, let’s go from phase to phase of the menstrual cycle. During menstruation, since blood is more basic, the pH, which is normally acidic, changes. In the follicular phase, there is an increase in estrogen, and we start to release a whiter, transparent and odorless secretion. In the ovulatory phase, which is the middle of the menstrual cycle, we enter the fertile period, and this secretion becomes more snotty, but it has no smell. With the increase in progesterone, the mucus may be a little more yellowish and watery. “For some women who are prone to candidiasis, this phase can make them more susceptible,” adds gynecologist Lilian.

IS IT HEALTHY OR NOT?

While the physiological mucus, which is normal and which we experience changes throughout the month, is usually clear, sometimes viscous, but always odorless, the first warning sign for those who are in doubt whether or not to seek medical help. is if something is different from the ordinary. “A woman who knows herself knows what her basic secretion is. If the amount has increased or there has been a change in the smell – which can vary with something similar to that of sperm or rotten fish, the ideal is to look for a gynecologist. deep pain at the time of penetration are also important signs”, says Lilian. These changes can mean diseases, some simpler to treat and others not so much. Therefore, medical help is essential.

This unhealthy discharge can behave in a variety of ways. “The patient may have a grayish secretion, with balls and a very strong odor that is called vaginosis, an infection caused by bacteria. It can be a reflection of an STI (sexually transmitted infection) or change in vaginal pH. Another very common disease is candidiasis, a cloudier, sometimes yellowish discharge, whose main characteristic is itching. It is also the result of pH variation and can happen due to excessive use of panty protector, which favors the proliferation of fungi, or extended use of wet clothes”, concludes Carolina.

That is: it cannot itch, it cannot hurt, it cannot increase in quantity unexpectedly and it cannot smell. Pay attention to these details to seek medical help.

ALWAYS HEALTHY CARE

Use of daily protector, wet clothes and vaginal douche can worsen the situation of the vaginal flora, something key for the health of the intimate area. “Do not wash inside the vagina. This removes the lactobacilli that keep the region healthy”, warns Carolina. As with almost all diseases, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential to avoid changes in your vaginal mucus. Consumption of dairy products and kombucha, for example, is good for the production of lactobacilli that control the body’s pH. And, of course, the practice of physical exercises and a healthy diet are ideas for our immunity.

In summer, there is also a need to be careful with wet or sweaty clothes. If possible, on beach and pool days, change your bathing suit at least once.