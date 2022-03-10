Vegetable can prevent cancer and protect the brain

It is no wonder that parents are always encouraging the consumption of broccoli to their children, as this vegetable is a powerful food. including the benefits of broccoli are as diverse as possible, which is why it is complete and highly recommended.

After all, important components such as potassium, iron, calcium and magnesium are present in this food. Not to mention the amount of vitamins it has, such as vitamins A, C and K. But the news is that broccoli also has its efficiency against cancer, check it out.

Broccoli to prevent cancer

According to research from the University of Hiroshima in Japan, published in the scientific journal PLOS One, there is a very important compound in broccoli. This compound is called Diidolimethane, or simply DIM, which is also present in kale and cabbage.

With that, the scientists said that this compound assumes a very important function in our body, that of repairing the development of cancer cells. In addition, consumption will also accelerate the aging of mutations causing defects in membranes.

In other words, DIM manages to stimulate the natural regeneration of our cells and therefore prevents the development of diseases such as cancer. However, the study pointed out that the effect is greater when the cancer is still in the germinal stage.

Other benefits of broccoli

Other benefits already well known to the scientific community are the anti-inflammatory effects of broccoli. This is because this vegetable manages to prevent the advancement of the inflammatory process through the phytonutrients it contains.

In addition, the sulfate present in broccoli inhibits the production of glucose in the blood, being very efficient for the prevention of diabetes. Not to mention that the benefits will also be absorbed by the cardiovascular system and intestine, so broccoli even prevents constipation. Therefore, its consumption is highly encouraged for children, the elderly and pregnant women, who will certainly only benefit from consumption.