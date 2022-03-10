Venezuela announces release of two Americans days after meeting with US envoys

(ANSA) – Venezuelan authorities released two Americans who had been arrested in the country on Tuesday night (8), in an act that comes two days after the first meeting between Caracas and Washington in years.

Despite the “coincidence”, the release of the two men is not part of any agreement on account of Venezuelan oil, sources in Washington tell The News York Times.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the US has started a rapprochement with the regime of Nicolás Maduro to meet the need for fossil fuel for the domestic public.

Those freed are Gustavo Cardenas, a director of the Venezuelan oil refinery Citgo, a subsidiary of PDVSA, who was in a group of six US directors sentenced by Venezuela to eight and 13 years in prison for “embezzlement”; and José Alberto Fernández, a Cuban-American tourist accused of terrorism for having “illegally”, according to his lawyers, used a drone in the country in February 2021.

After the Venezuelan decision, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, celebrated the release.

“We celebrate the release and long-awaited return of Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Alberto Fernández, who were imprisoned in Venezuela. We have more work to do,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Since the meeting between Maduro and a high-level delegation in Caracas last Saturday (5), the government of Venezuela has been announcing measures that were previously unthinkable.

Russia’s ally, in a dependence that has increased since the beginning of US embargoes and sanctions, the president announced that he was “very concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine and that his government would work to help with peace talks.

In addition, the president announced the resumption of negotiations with the political opposition in the country, suspended since October last year, for the end of the year elections.

According to information from sources in Washington, reported by the country’s media, the US wants to supply Russian oil and gas – which were embargoed on Tuesday (8) – with fossil fuels produced by Venezuela. (ANSA).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related