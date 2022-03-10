Venezuela, Iran Could Earn Big After Biden Suspends Russian Oil Purchases

posted on 03/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP)

As a way of finding alternatives for the short-term supply of oil, the United States reopened talks with countries considered enemies, such as Venezuela, in Latin America, and Iran, in the Middle East. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has already said he is ready to offer more than 3 million barrels a day on the market.

For Henrique Costa, CEO of Accell Solutions, Biden’s approach to Venezuela is intended to “test” the position of Venezuelans in the conflict. “What’s going to happen now is polarization. I don’t think it’s an approximation to actually importing oil,” he says.

Vitelio Brustolin, a professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and a researcher at Harvard University, explains that Maduro cannot risk alienating the United States. “In Venezuela, the economy is very dependent on oil. Any distance and restrictions from the United States and other countries affect it a lot. Russia also depends a lot on natural resources, so, if we are to analyze the situation, the Russians practiced acts of force against Ukraine to try to strengthen itself, but in the end they are losing allies”, he describes.

Antônio Jorge Ramalho, from the Institute of International Relations at the University of Brasília (UnB), believes, however, that realizing the alternative supply of oil is not such an easy task. “The country is far from offering an attractive environment for investment. In January of this year, Venezuela extracted less than 700,000 barrels. Ten years earlier, it produced about three times that monthly. It is not feasible for the country to make such a contribution in the short term”, he said.

In the case of Iran, Ramalho considers that a resumption of the distribution of the input would be more attainable. According to data from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), before the White House sanctions, the Persian country exported around 2.8 million barrels of oil and oil products per day. “[Venezuela e Irã] These are very different cases. Negotiations with Iran are advanced on the nuclear issue, but US and Russian interests converge on this. Reducing sanctions on Iran would positively affect the global supply of oil, as its industrial capacity to expand supply in the short term is much higher than that of Venezuela,” he concludes.