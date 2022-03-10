Video: Plane with Brazilians who were in Ukraine arrives in Brazil – News

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane sent to Poland to remove Brazilians who were in Ukraine arrived in Recife, Pernambuco, at 6:44 am this Thursday (10). The aircraft should head to Brasília, where the expected landing is around 12:00.

In all, 68 people were brought, being 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians, 5 Argentines and 1 Colombian. Ten animals were also transported. The plane departed Warsaw, almost 800 km from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.





The aircraft took off for Ukraine last Monday (7), in the so-called Operation Repatriation, loaded with about 11.5 tons of medicine, food and basic necessities to be donated by Brazil as humanitarian aid to war victims.





The KC-390 Millennium freighter is the largest military aircraft developed in the Southern Hemisphere. The same model has already been used in other humanitarian aid missions, such as in Haiti in 2012.

The mission to repatriate Brazilians who were in Ukraine was determined by the Presidency of the Republic and was coordinated by the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs. The president will be at the Brasília Air Base at the time of landing to welcome the group coming from Poland. Warsaw was the main escape area for Brazilians. The boarding was done under the guidance of the Itamaraty.





Bolsonaro spoke with a group of Brazilians by video call this Wednesday (9). He said he regretted the situation in eastern Europe, but stressed that he could not interfere in the conflict. “We regret what happened, we hope for peace. I have my limits. And what is happening disturbs the whole world,” he said in a video posted on social networks.



