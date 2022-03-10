Video shows rescue of Brazilians on FAB plane after leaving Ukraine: ‘I hope we can be home soon’, says Paraná | West and Southwest

Murilo Maia, 23, from Paraná, recorded on video how he and other Brazilians boarded the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane that rescued the group in Poland and will bring them back to Brazil. The operation was this Wednesday (9). See the video above.
The young man is a professional football player and managed to leave Ukraine. Since February 26, he had been housed in a hotel in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.
“I hope that soon we will be able to be home, safely. To thank the Brazilian embassy for the help in this difficult moment that we all have been through”, he said.
In the recording, the man from Paraná showed the Brazilians leaving the hotel, along with the pets. Then transfer to the airport and finally boarding the plane.
Brazilians return to the country on an FAB plane — Photo: Murilo Maia
The plane’s arrival in Brasília is scheduled for Thursday (10), in the early afternoon.
Born in Marechal Cândido Rondon, in western Paraná, Murilo should take a flight to Curitiba after arriving in Brazil.
The man from Paraná managed to leave Ukraine with a group of friends on February 25. He was in the city of Bibrka. In a video shared on social media, Murilo said that the departure from the country was tumultuous.
“Crowd wanting to leave. You can see people wanting to leave, lots of cars, lots of people. There are armed soldiers […] There are people having to come back, a lot of people separating, mothers and children leaving and fathers staying,” he said in the published report.
Paraná who crossed the Ukrainian border with Poland reports tension
The city where Murilo was with five other Brazilian friends is close to the Polish border.
By car, according to him, the trip takes a maximum of five hours. But due to the gravity of the situation, he said that the journey was longer and more tiring.
Murilo Maia is 23 years old and is from Paraná — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive
Russia began, on February 24, a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine. There are images of explosions and tank movements in different Ukrainian cities. Putin told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home.
Tanks enter the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after Putin orders an invasion of the country – Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria
Putin attacked eastern Ukraine with missiles and explosions. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that he had distributed weapons to Ukrainians.
The capital, Kiev, had traffic jams, rush to markets and crowded train stations. Thousands of residents began to leave the city from the early hours of the day.
Loud explosions were heard by journalists from international news agencies in central Kiev and also in other Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Putin of initiating a “large-scale invasion” against his country. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under attack,” Kuleba tweeted.
Countries opposed to the invasion, such as the United States, France and England, announced sanctions to suffocate the Russian economy, in an attempt to discourage the attacks.
Brazilians living in the country try to leave Ukraine and report frightening weather.