War and sanctions push Russian inflation to 7-year high | Economy

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 9.15% in February from 8.73% in January, a seven-year high, official statistics showed, as prices were boosted by ruble weakness amid Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from the statistics agency Rosstat released this Wednesday (9), prices of just about everything from bread to gasoline soared, with the cost of sugar and cereals like buckwheat – the main products Russians stock up – showing jumps of 20.6% and 18%, respectively.

1 of 1 02/27 – People queue to use an ATM in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday (27) – Photo: Anton Vaganov/Reuters Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday (27) – Photo: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

However, the biggest cost increase was for building materials such as wallpaper and bathroom tiles, with their prices soaring 22.5%. This indicates an increase in demand for completion of renovation projects, amid rising costs for imported goods due to the devaluation of the ruble.

Russia’s central bank raised its interest rate to 20% from 9.5% in an emergency measure announced last week, introduced capital controls and told its export-focused companies to sell foreign currency as the ruble falls. to successive record lows.

On Wednesday, Russia’s parliament said it was ready to table proposals to regulate prices for food, medicine and other goods, with the government separately ordering the prioritization of grain sales to domestic bakers to ensure the supply of bread to the population.