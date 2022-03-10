War in Ukraine: ‘My city is being bombed, but my mother in Russia doesn’t believe me’

  • Maria Korenyuk and Jack Goodman
  • BBC World Service

Oleksandra says her mother repeats the narratives she hears on Russian state TV

Oleksandra and her four dogs have been sheltering in the bathroom of their apartment in Kharkiv since the bombing began.

“When I heard the first explosions, I ran out of the house to get my dogs out of their pens. People were panicking, abandoning their cars. And I was so scared,” she says.

The 25-year-old has spoken regularly with her mother, who lives in Moscow. But in these conversations, and even after sending videos of her heavily bombed hometown, Oleksandra cannot convince her mother of the danger she is in.

“I didn’t want to scare my parents, but I started to tell them directly that civilians and children are dying,” he says.

