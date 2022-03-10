West incites extremism and Russophobia, says Kremlin

Russian government spokesman spoke of “Russophobia” and criticized Western powers for reactions to the invasion of Ukraine – Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry\TASS via Getty Images

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, declared this Wednesday (9) that the West is promoting a campaign of “Russophobia” in relation to the war in Ukraine, accusing European countries and the United States, as well as the media to support “extremist” ideas.

“There is an international campaign of Russophobia that has been carried out on us, with very negative results. The day before yesterday, a truck hit the Russian embassy in Ireland, and we saw anti-Russian signs in Paris and other cities,” she said.

According to her the media has caused hysteria in the people and that civilians must suffer from nationalism.

“There is no guarantee that this atmosphere of psychosis for Russians will not result in the steps of local nationalists,” he added. “This artificially created hysteria in the media has an effect on people. Civilians will suffer, because this virus of nationalism, Nazism and extremism is very easy to tackle.”

Still at the press conference, Maria Zakharova also stated that “armed groups will be destroyed”, referring to the Ukrainian forces that have been receiving weapons to fight the Russians since the so-called “special military operation”, as Russia calls it, began.

The Kremlin, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claims that it has also acted in order to combat a “genocide” carried out by paramilitary groups in the breakaway Donbas regions of eastern Ukraine – which were recognized as independent by the Russians before the military incursion. .

The spokeswoman further said that Russia has never threatened NATO and does not threaten the Western alliance now, adding that her country has yet to react to NATO’s “confrontational course”.

The buildup of NATO military forces on its eastern flank was “provocative in nature” and was not helping to safeguard security in Europe, the spokeswoman said.