what is it, how to download, what changes and how it works

Many features released to users of the Whatsapp are tested first on a much smaller group of users. This practice aims to help Meta programmers (the company that owns the application) to correct any errors, or even make changes without causing problems for all 2 billion users of the application.

This “test drive” of features is carried out through the beta version of the program. But, for those who want to test the new features in advance, it is worth noting that the number of downloads allowed is limited, both on IOS and Android.

Anyway, it doesn’t hurt to try, so here’s how to try to install the beta version:

1. On Android

Open the “Play Store” on your cell phone;

Search by WhatsApp;

On the application page, look for the following option: Participate in the Beta program;

Then select “Participate”;

Confirm the option in the window that opened.

If you managed to participate, congratulations. But if it is not possible, in the Play Store you will even have a warning about the Beta program having reached the participation limit.

2. On iPhone

Open the App Store and search for “TestFlight”;

Select the “Get” option;

Once installed, open TestFlight and search for WhatsApp;

Then select “Accept”;

By clicking on “Install” in the next window you will be participating in the Beta version.

This app also limits the number of people who can participate in the testing program. Therefore, if you were unable to install the Beta version, there will be a warning in TestFlight informing you that the test limit for this messenger modality has already been reached.

If you weren’t one of the few who managed to install it, there’s no way. From time to time, you will have to go back in the app and try again, as there is no possibility to generate notification about the opening of seats for new Beta users.