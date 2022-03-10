What is the ‘Russian World’ that Putin wants to unify | World

The dramatic war now unfolding in Ukraine threatens to be the most transformative and dangerous event in Europe since the Second World War.

In recent days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified the attack on the country’s main cities, such as Kherson, Kharkiv and the capital, Kiev.

And he shows no signs of stopping, despite tough sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

Many analysts are wondering recently what is really going through Putin’s mind.

One of the best-known responses in other countries, especially the United States, is that Russia is and has always been an expansionist state and that Putin is the embodiment of this ambition: to build a new Russian empire.

And this is where the concept “Russkiy Mir” or “Russian World” comes in.

As Fiona Hill, one of the United States’ top Russian experts, said in an interview with Politico, Putin has been articulating the idea that there is a space where Ukrainians and Russians are “the same people,” and that his mission is to bring everyone together. Russian speakers from different places who once belonged to tsarism.

But how exactly is Russkiy Mir defined, what signs did Putin give that he wants to unify it and how can the invasion of Ukraine be fundamental to achieving this objective? Next, we explain it to you.

What is ‘Russkiy Mir’?

While there is no clear academic definition of what Russkiy Mir specifically means, different analysts have tried to explain the concept.

For some, it is the world that comprises the entire community associated with Russian culture, which shares a history, a language and certain traditions. For the same reason, it is difficult to define a boundary.

For others, there is a basic territorial set that could be the core of this world and that could include Russia itself, as well as Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, among others.

“There are two criteria for defining Russkiy Mir. The first is cultural, which encompasses Russian culture as a whole, including outside the territory”, explains Juan Manuel de Faamiñán Gilbert, professor emeritus at the University of Jaén, in Spain.

“The second concept is geographical and is based on what was the former tsarist empire created by Catherine the Great. It could extend as far south as the Black Sea or even Georgia,” he adds.

But for Sergey Goryashko, a journalist for the BBC’s Russian-language news service, the definition of the Russian world in Putin’s mind knows no bounds.

“A few years ago, some schoolchildren asked Putin where the Russian border ends. And he replied that it ends nowhere,” he recalls to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

“And that might be the definition of what the Russian world really means to Putin. Because if we look at his actions since 2014 (when Crimea was annexed), they exactly prove that the Russian world ends nowhere. the whole world”, he adds.

Another important element to consider when defining Russkiy Mir is the role of the Russian Orthodox Church, with millions of followers worldwide.

Within this religion, the idea of ​​a spiritual and cultural unity of the Russian community as a whole is promoted, which is consecrated through this concept.

Thus, the church is a great ally of the ideology behind the Russian world.

Putin has always promoted Russia’s resurgence as a world power.

And he strongly criticized some former Russian leaders who, in his view, condemned the Soviet Union to its disintegration (which finally materialized in 1991).

“Putin said very clearly that (Vladimir Illich) Lenin destroyed the Russian world and that he did not establish a real Russia. In this sense, he admires tsars more, such as Catherine the Great or Ivan the Terrible”, says Juan Manuel de Faramiñán Gilbert .

“He later said that Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin are the authors of the dismemberment of the true heart of Russia,” adds the academic.

For Putin, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the borders were “defined in an absolutely arbitrary and not always justified way”.

This is what he stated in an act of his political movement in 2016.

“Donbas, for example, was transferred to Ukraine under the pretext of increasing the percentage of the proletariat in Ukraine to gain more social support there. Nonsense,” declared the Russian president.

On July 12, 2021, in a long article on relations with Ukraine published on the Kremlin website, Putin gave further clues about his interest in reuniting the Russian world.

The president went back to the time of the ancient Rus people, considered the common ancestor of the population of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, and highlighted the various milestones of common history to defend his view that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”.

Moreover, in recent years, Putin has reinforced his rhetoric against Western countries, which some experts believe is also part of this ambition to increase Russia’s power in the world.

“He says more and more in his speeches that everything bad is because of the West, because of its hostile actions against Russia,” explains Sergey Goryashko.

“After 2014, what happened in Crimea, everything turned to the construction of the Russian world and also to the hostile rhetoric of the West,” he adds.

In 2007, Putin created a foundation called Russkiy Mir aimed at promoting the Russian language and culture in the world as a global project.

Why is Ukraine important?

Ukraine is not just another country in the world for Vladimir Putin.

One of the most difficult moments of his long career as president took place in 2004, when after the “orange revolution” Viktor Yushchenko, considered by the Kremlin a “puppet” of Washington, won the Ukrainian elections.

It was a huge humiliation for Putin as it was perceived as if he had lost Ukraine. Analysts guarantee that the Russian president has never forgotten this defeat, nor has he forgiven it.

“The dominant view of Russian nationalism is that Ukraine is a Slavic sister nation and, moreover, it is the heart of the Rus nation. It is a very powerful ideology that makes Ukraine a central element of Russian identity,” explains Gerald Toal, professor of International Relations at Virginia Tech University, in the United States, to BBC News Mundo.

“So there are very strong emotions when Ukraine as a nation defines itself in opposition to Russia. It causes a lot of anger and frustration in Russia, which feels betrayed by a brother,” he adds.

In this context, the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, assumes special relevance.

“Kiev is from the beginning what has been called the mother of Russian cities. Kiev is more the capital of this entire Russian world than Moscow or St. Petersburg”, says Juan Manuel de Faramiñán Gilbert.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, I’m sure he would move the capital to Kiev, because for him Kiev’s spiritual imagery is much stronger than Moscow’s.”

It’s just that for the Russian Orthodox Church, Kiev is vital. So much so that in 2019, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Kirill, compared the Ukrainian capital to the significance of Jerusalem for global Christianity, according to Russian media outlet TASS.

According to Fiona Hill, this does not mean that Putin wants to annex all “Russkiy Mir” territories, as he did with Crimea.

But, as the expert told Politico, “it can establish dominance bordering regional countries, ensuring that their leaders are completely dependent on Moscow”, linked to Russian economic, political and security networks.

In part, he is already doing this.

Kazakhstan was named “Moscow’s number one ally”, and this close relationship was demonstrated in January of this year, when Putin decided to send troops in support of the local government to contain the violent protests that erupted after the considerable increase in the price of oil in the country. .

Belarus, in turn, is completely subjugated to Moscow. And since the Russian invasion of Ukraine it has played a key role, serving as a base for Russian military operations.

But for Sergey Goryashko of the BBC’s Russian-language news service, no one really knows what will happen.

“I’ll be honest. Just two weeks ago, I was 100% sure there wouldn’t be a real war in Ukraine. And now I think Ukraine is not Putin’s main objective. It’s just another one of his objectives.” .