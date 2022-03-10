WhatsApp: what is known so far about the new poll function | Social networks

WhatsApp is developing a function that allows you to send polls in the messenger’s group conversations. The novelty, identified by the specialized website WABetaInfo, is in the testing phase in version 22.6.0.70 of WhatsApp Beta for iPhone (iOS) mobile phones. There is no word yet on when the feature, available on rival Telegram since 2018, will be officially launched for all users of the app. Next, the TechTudo explains everything we know so far about WhatsApp’s new poll function.

How does the poll feature on WhatsApp work?

The poll feature will only be available for group chats. According to WABetaInfoa specialized site that had access to the function, only members of the chat in which the poll was published will be able to view and answer the questions, since the content will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

The screenshot taken by the WABetaInfo allows us to infer that, to create a poll on WhatsApp, it will be enough to activate the corresponding function, enter a question and tap the “Create” button. As the resource is still under development, it is not known, for example, how many alternative answers it will be possible to provide, nor if there will be a time limit to participate in the poll.

Is the feature similar to polls on other social networks?

Participation in WhatsApp polls is restricted to members of the group in which the question was posted, which differs the feature from public polls posted on social networks such as Twitter and Instagram.

On the microblog, questions are open to the public on the timeline for a set time. In the photos and videos application, in turn, it is possible to create a poll with up to four alternatives, and the questions appear in the users’ Stories for only 24 hours.

In that sense, WhatsApp’s feature is more likely to resemble that of rival app Telegram. In this app, it is possible to add up to 10 answer options to the poll, and the votes are anonymous. Voting can be ended whenever the user wants, simply by keeping the finger pressed on the content and tapping “Stop Poll”.

When will the poll feature be released?

The function for creating polls is being tested in version 22.6.0.70 of WhatsApp Beta for iPhone (iOS) mobile phones. As informed by WABetaInfo, the tool is in the early stages of development and should be improved in the next updates to the testers version. For now, there is no forecast for the release of the feature for the official version of the application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

