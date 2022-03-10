WhatsApp will increase restrictions on forwarded messages

In the war waged against an avalanche of misinformation and fake news, WhatsApp appears to be restricting group message sharing even further. After limiting the forwarding of frequently forwarded messages to just one contact two years ago, the app will now extend this limit to all messages.

This means that if you need to forward any type of text to more than one group chat, you have to do it individually, i.e. by selecting the message again and forwarding it to each of the recipients. Published on Tuesday (8) by WABetaInfothe novelty is part of version 2.22.7.2, still under development in the Google Play Beta Program.

According to the site, every time a user tries to share a message marked as “already forwarded” to more than one group chat, they will receive a warning that reads: “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one chat in Group”.

Source: WhatsApp/Screenshot by WABetaInfo/Playback.Source: WhatsApp

Why is WhatsApp further restricting message forwarding?

WhatsApp also disclosed the reasons for the new change introduced in message forwarding, mainly because it is still in the testing phase. But when it created, in April 2020, the concept of “messages sent too many times” (with the double arrow tag to show that they were not created by the sender), the justification was “containing false information”, which seems to continue very current.

In practice, the limitation will make the task of forwarding a conversation to more than one group at the same time somewhat cumbersome, as this will have to be done individually. The good news is that, in addition to limiting the spread of fake news and misinformation on the platform, the new mechanism will also reduce the amount of annoying memes and annoying “good morning” messages.