WHO warns that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over – World

“This pandemic is far from over”, warned this Wednesday (9) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), almost two years after saying the word that stunned the whole world about the severity of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In a press conference, still virtual, in Geneva, the manager said: “This Friday it will be two years since we said that the spread of Covid-19 in the world could be described as a pandemic“.

The WHO chief did not fail to recall that six weeks earlier, “when only 100 cases were reported outside China and no deaths”, he had declared the highest level of health alert at the WHO, a public health emergency of international concern.

This classification, however, did not achieve its immediate effects. Instead, the organization was later criticized for taking too long to act against the impending disaster. “Two years later, more than 6 million people died,” said Ghebreyesus.

Alert continues despite drop in cases

Although the WHO has indicated for some time that the number of infections and deaths is decreasing, “this pandemic is far from over and will not end anywhere if we do not achieve it everywhere”, emphasized the highest representative of the institution.

The Organization has seen very strong growth in the Western Pacific region, although globally the number of new infections and deaths has fallen by 5% and 8%respectively, according to the epidemiological report, published weekly.

“The virus continues to evolve, and we continue to face major obstacles to getting vaccines, tests and treatments wherever they are needed,” insisted Ghebreyesus.

The WHO is concerned that several countries have drastically reduced their tests used to detect new variants. “This prevents us from seeing where the virus is, how it spreads and how it evolves,” warned Ghebreyesus.

It is worth remembering that the testing strategy in South Africa allowed the strain omicron was quickly identified at the end of November 2021.

Pandemic ‘remains a threat’ in the Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (oops) warned, also this Wednesday, that the Covid-19 pandemic “remains a threat” on the American continent, even with the reduction of cases and deaths.

Last week, new cases dropped 26% and deaths nearly 19% across the American continent. However, the danger persists.

“The pandemic remains a threat today. In the first two months of 2022 alone, 63% of new global cases were reported in the Americas,” Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, the WHO’s regional office on the American continent, said at a virtual press conference.

Omicron’s Threat

Etienne recalled that the recent wave of cases caused by the variant omicron left more than 220,000 dead across the continent, with record numbers of new infections in Brazil, the United States and Chile.

“We all want an end to the pandemic, but optimism alone is not enough to control the virus. It is still too early to let our guard down”, he stressed, when asking for the maintenance of public health measures, such as the use of masks and distancing. social, in places with a high rate of transmission.

“The Ômicron still exists and this pandemic is unpredictable”, he warned.

The Ômicron strain, the fifth variant of concern designated by the WHO since the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in China in late 2019 (after alpha, beta, gamma and delta), has been causing less severe cases overall, but its transmissibility is much higher.

Etienne highlighted that, among the more than 6 million deaths that the pandemic has left so far in the world, 2.6 million correspond to the Americas, a region that has reported the highest number of deaths from covid-19 than any other on the planet.