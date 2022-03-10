





Chinese President Xi Jinping says reunification ‘will happen’ Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Why doesn’t China invade Taiwan? Probably, only Chinese President Xi Jinping can answer definitively. Here, BBC News Brasil summarizes analysts’ response. Click on the highlighted links to delve deeper into the themes.

Among the main reasons are the possibility of retaliation from the United States, the sanctions that Beijing would suffer – at a time when its economy is losing steam – and the world leadership of Taiwan in the manufacture of chips (and China’s dependence on these components).

At the heart of the tension between Beijing and Taipei is the Chinese government’s goal of reincorporating Taiwan into China, even if by force.

The island, with 24 million inhabitants, has considered itself independent since 1949, when Chinese leader Chiang Kai-Shek took refuge in Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong’s communist army.

China sees Taiwan as a rebellious province that will suffer serious consequences if it declares itself independent. Taiwan counters that it has been independent for decades, with its own elections and constitution.

But no major power today recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign country.

The United States cut diplomatic ties in 1979, when it recognized China’s communist government, but sells weapons and has a law that provides for military aid to defend the island.

The Americans, however, maintain a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about how they would actually react to a Chinese attack.

There are also economic reasons for China to think twice, despite its far superior military power, such as global sanctions and the so-called “silicon shield”.

The term refers to the island’s world leadership in the manufacture of chips (made with silicon).

Without them and with the likely sanctions, the Chinese economy – which is expected to have the lowest growth rate in 30 years – would be badly shaken.

Map shows China and Taiwan Photo: BBC News Brazil

