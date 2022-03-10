Why Invasion of Ukraine Is Bringing the US Closer to Venezuela

9 March 2022 Updated 6 hours ago

Credit, FEDERICO PARRA/Getty Images photo caption, The economic sanctions imposed by Trump tried to weaken the Maduro government

The political reverberations of the war in Ukraine are not limited to Europe or major powers and alliances such as NATO, China and the European Union. Two weeks after the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops, the conflict is already having an impact on one of the main clashes in the Americas: between the United States and Venezuela.

Faced with the shock of the war over economic relations between Moscow and the West, the US government began to signal to Caracas its willingness to strengthen relations and, with that, use Venezuelan oil as a substitute for imports of the product from Russia. But will it be possible to quickly overcome the years of tension and distrust between the two countries? And is the war in Ukraine the only reason behind this rapprochement?

On Tuesday (03/08) an executive from Citgo, the American subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela), and a Cuban-American tourist were released by the Venezuelan authorities. Executive Gustavo Cárdenas had been in prison since 2017, while Jorge Alberto Fernández was detained in 2021, when he arrived in the country in possession of a drone. They had been convicted of corruption and terrorism, respectively.

The gesture came just days after a delegation of senior US representatives met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas – the first such meeting since the two countries broke off relations in 2019. Also on Tuesday , US President Joe Biden announced a US boycott of Russian oil and gas imports.

If the immediate cause of this rapprochement seems directly linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the shake it caused in the international energy market, at least in part the new negotiations are related to another recent event of great impact: the change of command in Washington.

Credit, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images photo caption, Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House led Maduro to try to get closer

a new white house

The arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the White House, replacing Republican Donald Trump, signaled several changes in the behavior of the US government in its relations with the rest of the world. From a commitment to the Paris accords to combat global warming to rapprochement with its European allies, the White House has significantly changed the tone previously adopted by Trump.

The government of Nicolás Maduro saw the change as an opportunity. The moments of greatest tension between Washington and Caracas were experienced in early 2019, when Donald Trump not only recognized oppositionist Juan Guaidó as the legitimate Venezuelan president, but also called on the South American country’s Armed Forces to depose Maduro – and seemed to suggest the possibility of armed intervention. “We seek a peaceful transition of power, but all options are open,” Trump said at the time.

The transition did not take place, Maduro remained in the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government in Caracas, and Trump lost his job. Maduro, however, continued to preside over a country in serious economic crisis, with an inflation rate of 2,958.8% in 2020. According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, the number of Venezuelans seeking refugee status in other countries, after escaping violence and poverty in Venezuela, it has increased by 8,000% since 2014, reaching 4 million.

Faced with a new American president, Maduro began to try to resume diplomatic ties with Washington, a fundamental step to reduce the severity of the crisis in Venezuela. In May 2021, just four months after the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Venezuelan leader was already sending signals to the White House that he was looking for an improvement in relations – and the relief of American economic sanctions.

At the time, the government in Caracas transferred six detained Citgo executives, including Gustavo Cárdenas, to house arrest, which was presented as a goodwill gesture to attract Americans to the negotiating table. Washington, however, indicated that it would not accept any dialogue without first taking a step towards free elections in Venezuela. As Reuters reported at the time, a Biden administration official said: “We will respond based on concrete actions.”

Credit, Mark Wilson/Getty Images photo caption, Trump’s decision to recognize Guaido as president has been upheld by Biden

return of diplomacy

A month later, in an interview with Bloomberg, Nicolás Maduro again made an appeal for the normalization of relations between Venezuela and the United States, calling for an end to sanctions and what he called the “demonization” of his country. The US government, according to Bloomberg, responded that any change in its policy towards Caracas would require Maduro to dialogue with the opposition to resolve the political divide in the country. Biden’s US reaffirmed its continued recognition of oppositionist Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

A year later, with Venezuelan inflation slowing but still having closed 2021 at an annual rate of 686.4%, the war in Ukraine appears to have changed Washington’s calculations about Venezuela. The recent meeting between US representatives and Nicolás Maduro was described positively by both sides. According to the White House, “energy issues” were discussed in the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s troops. Maduro called the meeting “respectful, cordial and very diplomatic”.

“We agreed to work on an agenda based on the respect and hope of the world, in order to advance an agenda that allows for the well-being and peace of the peoples of the region,” said the Venezuelan leader. Maduro said the talks would continue.

The meeting caused surprise and unease among Juan Guaidó’s supporters. After the conversation with Maduro, however, the American delegation also met with Guaidó and other representatives of the Venezuelan opposition. The opposition leader did not directly comment on the rapprochement between Washington and Maduro, but referred to their meeting as “coordination work with the US government, taking into account reasons of interest and national security of our ally”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Protest in Caracas against the invasion of Ukraine linked Maduro to Vladimir Putin

However, Guaidó’s ambassador to the US, Carlos Vecchio, published a series of messages on the social network Twitter criticizing any possibility of negotiation with the Maduro government in the area of ​​energy. “Buying oil from Maduro or Putin is the same thing. It’s blood oil,” said Vecchio.

Since April 2019, the US has not allowed Caracas to trade its oil on the US market, a trade that represented 96% of Venezuela’s foreign earnings. However, as Washington and its Western allies began imposing economic sanctions on Russia, several influential members of the two major US political parties pointed to Venezuela as a potential replacement to fill the shortages generated by the measures.

Venezuela currently produces around 800,000 barrels of oil a day, just a fraction of the 3 million barrels it produced daily for years before its recent crisis. On Tuesday, the 8th, the head of the Venezuelan Oil Chamber, Reinaldo Quintero, told the BBC that his country could increase oil production by 400,000 barrels a day to help replace Russian oil.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Maduro, pictured alongside Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, is an ally of Putin

Quintero stated that the South American country has the infrastructure to increase its daily production to 1.2 million barrels. “This will allow us to satisfy some of the needs in the American market.”

He said he does not expect sanctions to be lifted, but believes Biden is likely to issue licenses that allow foreign companies to operate in Venezuela without being punished. Also according to him, this would allow the entry of necessary investment from abroad, in addition to alleviating the shortage of skilled workers.

Even though the lifting of US sanctions and the re-establishment of diplomatic contacts are still some way off, the change of government in Washington and the war in Ukraine have created conditions for a new chapter to be opened in US-Venezuela relations. It is yet another example of the many – and still unknown – consequences of recent developments in international politics.