Why Invasion of Ukraine Is Bringing the US Closer to Venezuela

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

The political reverberations of the war in Ukraine are not limited to Europe or major powers and alliances such as NATO, China and the European Union. Two weeks after the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops, the conflict is already having an impact on one of the main clashes in the Americas: between the United States and Venezuela.

Faced with the shock of the war over economic relations between Moscow and the West, the US government began to signal to Caracas its willingness to strengthen relations and, with that, use Venezuelan oil as a substitute for imports of the product from Russia. But will it be possible to quickly overcome the years of tension and distrust between the two countries? And is the war in Ukraine the only reason behind this rapprochement?

On Tuesday (03/08) an executive from Citgo, the American subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela), and a Cuban-American tourist were released by the Venezuelan authorities. Executive Gustavo Cárdenas had been in prison since 2017, while Jorge Alberto Fernández was detained in 2021, when he arrived in the country in possession of a drone. They had been convicted of corruption and terrorism, respectively.

The gesture came just days after a delegation of senior US representatives met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas – the first such meeting since the two countries broke off relations in 2019. Also on Tuesday , US President Joe Biden announced a US boycott of Russian oil and gas imports.

