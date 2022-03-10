Why the US refused fighter jets from Poland for deployment to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday that he does not support the transfer of warplanes from Poland to US forces in Europe so that they can be sent to Ukraine.

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that Austin spoke by phone with Blaszczak and thanked him “for Poland’s willingness to continue looking for ways to help Ukraine.”

However, Kirby stressed that “we currently do not support the transfer of more combat aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force and therefore we do not wish to see them in our custody.”

On Tuesday (8), Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced that Poland was “prepared” to deliver its Russian-made MiG-29 jets “immediately and free of charge” to US forces at the air base. from Ramstein, Germany, in exchange for an equivalent number of used American-made F-16 aircraft.

Upon learning of this offer, which he described as a “surprise move,” Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday that accepting such an offer would raise “serious concerns for the entire Atlantic alliance.” [Otan]” and concluded that the operation would not be “sustainable”.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense added on Wednesday that the US rejects this measure because, based on intelligence reports, the transfer of these planes to Ukraine could be understood by Russia as a provocation and result in “a significant Russian reaction, which could increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO”.

Another of Kirby’s motives is the US belief that the best way to help Ukraine is to provide the weapons and systems needed to defeat Russia, specifically anti-armor and anti-aircraft defenses.

“Together with other nations, we continue to send these weapons to them and we know that they are being used to great effect: they have slowed the Russian advance to the north and the dispute over Ukraine’s airspace is proof of that”, detailed Kirby.

The spokesperson stressed that while Russia’s air capabilities are significant, their effectiveness has been limited by air defense systems such as portable surface-to-air guided missiles known as Manpads.

Another of the reasons pointed out by Kirby was the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force already has several squadrons capable of carrying out full missions.

“We estimate that adding aviation to Ukraine’s inventory is unlikely to result in any significant change in the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force relative to Russian capabilities,” he said.

Kirby further opined that there are alternatives that could be more useful for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“We are working with other allies and partners around the world who may have additional air defense capabilities and systems that they may be willing to provide Ukraine,” said Kirby.

In this regard, he specified that the possible supply of more surface-to-air missiles, which, according to him, the Ukrainians are trained to use, is part of these discussions.

Ukraine requests no-fly zone again

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said millions of people could die if Western countries do not provide air support against the Russian invasion and “close” the skies over Ukraine.

“In the future it will be too late. Believe me, if it continues like this, you will see how they will end up closing the sky, but we will lose millions of people,” Zelensky said in an interview broadcast by British broadcaster Sky News.

“We cannot stop this alone, it will only happen if the world unites around Ukraine”, added the president, considering that this unity is advancing “very slowly”.

“Yesterday the world did nothing, I’m sorry, but it’s true,” Zelensky said. NATO allies should “apologize” to Ukrainians who lost their children for “not doing it yesterday, a week ago,” he said.

Speaking about the siege of the city of Mariupol, he accused Russia of treating its inhabitants like “animals” and blocking access to food and water.

“If (Western countries) are united against Nazism and against this terror, they must close (Ukrainian airspace). Don’t expect me to ask so many times, millions of times. Close the sky,” she said.

Asked about the possibility of the war spreading beyond Ukraine, Zelensky said: “World War III will start and only then will they make a no-fly zone, but it will be too late.”