Workers and Eletrobras have 10 days to reach an agreement on health plans

São Paulo – Eletrobras representatives and employees have 10 days to reach an agreement on the new configuration of the health plans of the companies that make up the system. The deadline was given by Minister Agra Belmonte, of the Superior Labor Court (TST). If there is no agreement by the 17th, the case must go to trial.

The issue of plans provoked a strike at Eletrobras companies at the beginning of the year. Unilaterally, the state-owned company, which the government intends to privatize soon, increased employee participation from 10% to 40%. Now, the minister has made a conciliatory proposal suggesting 70% of the costs for the employer and 30% for the workers. Until the 17th, there could be no further stoppages.

This proposal was presented on February 24. It depended on approval from the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Enterprises (Sest, linked to the Ministry of Economy). According to the TST, the suggestion was accepted. The next step is to settle details such as coverage and inclusion of dependents.

Hearing at the TST: Minister still tries to reach a direct agreement between the parties (Reproduction)

Meanwhile, the privatization process remains under analysis by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which has already approved the first part, despite many questions. “In the midst of this process — and because of it — Eletrobras has made labor relations precarious, scrapping and removing rights and achievements from its employees”, says the National Federation of Urban Workers (FNU-CUT).