World’s Most Expensive Mansion Sells for Half Price

The One mansion was sold at auction at half price. The millionaire property, located in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles (USA), cost US$ 126 million (R$ 640.5 million) to Richard Saghian, president of the clothing retail company Fashion Nova. The information is from the Casa Nossa column of UOL.

Construction of the mansion was undertaken by real estate entrepreneur and former film producer Nile Niami. The property had been put up for sale for US$ 295 million (R$ 1.5 billion).

Broker Branden Williams, who represented Compass at the auction, said, “It’s an incredible deal. Nobody understands until they meet her. A house like this will never be built again. The next time it is sold, it will be for even more.”

Architectural Digest magazine reported that the mansion took eight years to build and had 600 workers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, about 2,800 people from 170 countries were interested in the property. However, only five bids were made in the auction.

Now, Judge Deborah Saltzman will assess whether Richard Saghian has the amount to actually buy the mansion.







