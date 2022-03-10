Xiaomi’s Redmi Smart Band Pro arrives in Brazil for R$ 599 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi has officially brought many products to Brazil in addition to smartphones. As proof of this, the Chinese has just made its new smart watch official here, the Redmi Smart Band Pro. With state-of-the-art features, the watch is now available on the official Xiaomi Brazil store and in offline stores for R$599.

Talking about its features, the Redmi Smart Band Pro bracelet has a modern design and construction made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The 1.47″ screen has 194 x 368 resolution, has 100% NTSC color gamut coverage and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. As a result, it delivers “clear and crisp visibility even in sunlight”.

Xiaomi’s new smart watch also brings very interesting internal features for those who practice outdoor activities. For example, it comes equipped with more than 110 activity modes and allows you to monitor your heart rate in real time. In addition, it has aquatic modalities and, of course, protection against water.

To help keep your health up to date, Xiaomi’s smart bracelet also features the famous blood oxygenation (SpO2) meter. The watch can also monitor sleep quality and supports Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Wear Lite apps. Additionally, the 200mAh battery delivers up to 14 days of normal use, or 20 days with battery saver mode enabled.

Main features: