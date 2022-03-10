Zelensky says he cannot betray his country, but is willing to make concessions to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in an interview with the German portal Bild, that Ukrainians will also die for Europe and stressed, once again, that the invasion that takes place in Ukraine can be repeated in other countries on the continent.

“I want your priorities in life to remain true values. What is happening to us now can also happen to you. And that’s very important to me: we die for you too,” Zelensky told Bild.

Asked if he could give up the Donbass region, where the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk are located, the Ukrainian president said he could not betray his country, but was willing to compromise.

“Commitments can be made, but they must not be a betrayal of my country. And the other side must also be willing to make concessions—that’s why they’re called concessions. That is the only way we can get out of this situation.”

See too

Zelensky said he was “not afraid” of the siege in Kiev. According to the president of Ukraine, the worst that could happen is already happening, which is the war between the two countries.

“What’s the worst that could happen to people who have lost their children? But we believe in the future. We are not going to give up, we are not going to sell our land,” he said.

“I don’t care where the enemy is hiding. Or how close he got to us. I care about our country, about the water supply, about the food supply”, concludes Zelensky.



