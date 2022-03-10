‘Zelensky superstar’: channels from around the world seek the Ukrainian ‘hero’ series | Pop & Art

The phones of a small Stockholm audiovisual rights company keep ringing and everyone wants the same thing: to show the series by the former comedian and current Ukrainian resistance “hero”, Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he played the president of the parents.

“We’re overwhelmed. Requests come in from all over the world to show the series,” explains Nicola Soderlund, co-founder of Eccho Rights.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops on February 24, television channels such as the British Channel 4, the Greek ANT 1 and the Romanian PRO TV have negotiated the rights to broadcast the series “Servant of the people”, created in 2015. .

“We signed 15 agreements and are negotiating another 20,” explains Soderlund, who has a poster of the series in his office. “We’re in talks with broadcasters in Latin America, the United States, with Netflix… with a lot of people.”

In Italy, three or four companies are fighting to get the rights. In Greece, the series is shown every night.

For the Swedish executive, “there is at the same time solidarity with the Ukrainians and the curiosity to see who Zelensky is”, who went from an unknown actor outside his country to a symbol of resistance against the Russian invasion.

Soderlund, however, has known him for 10 years. In 2012, Zelensky created a comedy contest (“Crack them up”), which gave out money to whoever could make a jury of comedians laugh. The program has been adapted in several countries such as Vietnam, China or Finland.

“I had lunch with him in Kiev, he had a lot of crazy and fun ideas,” he recalls. He shows the photos alongside Zelensky at the Cannes Film Festival (France) in 2016.

It was impossible to believe, at the time, that the “actor so funny and beloved by the Ukrainian public” would become Vladimir Putin’s great enemy, recognizes Soderlund, although Zelensky has already played Napoleon invading Russia in one of his films.

For Soderlund, “now he is a world leader who embodies and speaks to the entire nation”, from the besieged capital Kiev.

“We needed a hero like him, after Trump and co,” says Fredrik af Malmborg, director of Eccho Rights.

The theme of the “Servant of the People” series was prescient: a history professor who becomes president of Ukraine. A great success in the country that helped Zelensky start his political career and win the 2019 elections at the head of a party he called… “Servant of the people”.

“He always told us that in the United States, they had actor presidents,” Malmborg says, smiling.

Eccho currently has no contact with Zelensky, but has recently been able to reach his interlocutors in Ukraine, after days without news due to the war.

“One of them fled to Turkey and the other to Rotterdam and is in contact with ‘Vova’, short for Volodymyr, who continues to use people close to them for communication,” he said.

The numbers are confidential, but Eccho considers that the signed contracts, and the next ones, represent one million euros (just over 5.6 million reais). In addition to “Servant of the People”, the company has another series by Zelensky, “Svaty” (“Political Family”), in the catalogue.