Zelensky wants to negotiate directly with Putin to end the war







Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during the war against Russia photo: Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky reiterated on Wednesday, 9, that he was prepared to make concessions to end the war with Russia.

In an interview with the German newspaper BildZelensky declared that the concessions could not constitute a “betrayal” to the country, but that it is possible to give in to a certain extent to Russian demands if “the other side” decides to compromise.

“Concessions can be made, but they must not be my country’s betrayal. And the other side must also be prepared to compromise – that’s why they are called concessions. This is the only way out of this situation,” he said. the Ukrainian president.

The speech came after questioning whether Ukraine would be willing to recognize the Donbass region as independent and Crimea part of Russia, two of the Kremlin’s demands to remove troops from Ukrainian territory.

The statement came on the eve of the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, which took place in Turkey and ended without an agreement. Zelensky also said that only with a direct conversation between him and Vladimir Putin can the conflict be ended.

“We still can’t talk about the details. We still haven’t had direct contact between the presidents. Only after direct conversations between the two presidents can we end this war,” he declared.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Putin would not refuse a meeting to discuss “specific” issues.

*With information from Reuters