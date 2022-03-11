9 foods that improve sleep quality

Need to sleep better? So try consuming the foods we have listed below.

Sleeping poorly is something that affects your health in several ways: you feel more tired, irritable, tend to eat more and even have a reduced life expectancy. The fact is that sleep is a multifactorial issue and depends on aspects such as physical activity, stress, consumption of alcoholic beverages and even food.

Below, see some foods that can make you sleep better:

Mel: No wonder your grandmother made you a cup of hot milk with honey for you to sleep when you were a child. The explanation lies in the fact that the sugar in honey helps to decrease the levels of orexin, a substance that makes us alert;

Banana: Rich in potassium, tryptophan and magnesium, this fruit has a mild sedative action;

Nuts: These nuts also have magnesium and tryptophan in their composition. In addition, they help raise the levels of serotonin in the brain, which is great for you to relax and sleep well;

Yogurt: As a source of calcium, an element necessary for the activation of hormones that induce sleep, a little yogurt before bed is a good idea;

Grape: This fruit has melatonin in its composition, a sleep-inducing substance;

Eggs: Eating a boiled egg at night can help you sleep well. The culprit, once again, is tryptophan;

Golden milk: Mixing turmeric in hot milk is also good for sleep. If you put a little honey and nutmeg, it is even better;

Salad of green leaves: A good salad with kale, arugula and lettuce is an excellent source of calcium, necessary for the production of hormones that give the feeling of sleep;

Chamomile Tea: Here’s another recipe from grandma. Chamomile tea is a natural tranquilizer and will help you sleep well.

These are just a few examples of foods that improve sleep quality. It is important that you seek medical help in extreme cases of insomnia or when you sleep poorly for several nights in a row.