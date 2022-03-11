Abstract: What is Russia’s nuclear capability?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Abstract: What is Russia’s nuclear capability? 7 Views

Graph shows nuclear arsenal of different countries

What is Russia’s nuclear capability? Moscow doesn’t reveal, of course, but it’s enough to put the world on high alert.

BBC News Brasil summarizes what is known about the Russian arsenal below. Click on the highlighted links in the text to delve deeper into the themes.

As with many countries, the exact size of Russia’s atomic arsenal is a state secret, but estimates indicate it is the largest in the world.

According to the American Federation of Scientists study center, there would be almost 6,000 warheads, about 500 more than the US. The two hold 90% of the world’s arsenal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russians Attack Ukrainian Institute That Owns Nuclear Reactor: Official

Russian tanks and soldiers in Ukraine. The attack began in the early hours of February …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved