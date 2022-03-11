Abstract: What is Russia’s nuclear capability?

5 hours ago

What is Russia’s nuclear capability? Moscow doesn’t reveal, of course, but it’s enough to put the world on high alert.

BBC News Brasil summarizes what is known about the Russian arsenal below. Click on the highlighted links in the text to delve deeper into the themes.

As with many countries, the exact size of Russia’s atomic arsenal is a state secret, but estimates indicate it is the largest in the world.

According to the American Federation of Scientists study center, there would be almost 6,000 warheads, about 500 more than the US. The two hold 90% of the world’s arsenal.

It is estimated that no explosion in tests has exceeded the power of the Soviet “Tsar Bomb”, launched in 1961 with a power equivalent to 50 million tons of dynamite. It was 3,000 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima by the US.

RS-28 Sarmat : intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying up to 15 tons of warheads;

intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying up to 15 tons of warheads; Status-6 (or Poseidon): submarine vehicle that can be equipped with a cobalt nuclear bomb that, when exploding, causes a tsunami with 500 meters. It is capable of spreading a radioactive cloud over 500,000 km2;

submarine vehicle that can be equipped with a cobalt nuclear bomb that, when exploding, causes a tsunami with 500 meters. It is capable of spreading a radioactive cloud over 500,000 km2; Avangard: it only weighs two tons and travels at least 20 times the speed of sound, allowing it to evade missile defense systems.

According to estimates, in 2020 Russia spent $8 billion modernizing the arsenal it inherited from the Soviet Union and developing capacity.

The country is not walking alone against non-proliferation. The US reportedly spent about $37 billion in the same year.

Credit, Russian Defense Ministry photo caption, In March 2018, President Putin called the Burevestnik missile ‘invincible’