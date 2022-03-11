Accor, Marriott and Hilton suspend hotel construction in Russia

Three of the largest hotel chains in the world, the French Accor and the Americans Marriott and Hilton, announced between Wednesday (9) and Thursday morning (10) the suspension of activities to expand their brands in Russia due to the invasion and subsequent war in Ukraine.

In practice, the construction of new hotels and developments in the country of Vladimir Putin has been paralyzed.

marriott

In a press release, Marriott pledged to donate US$1 million (just over R$5 million) to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. In addition, the chain announced that its office in Moscow was closed, as well as the opening of new hotels that were already in the works were also suspended.

“Our hotels [em funcionamento] in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to assess the ability of these hotels to remain open”, added the company, which stressed collaborating with the sanctions imposed by the US and complying with current legislation.

“We regret the loss of life, the widespread impact on millions of innocent civilians and the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. We strongly support all those working for peace and an end to this unnecessary suffering.”

Hilton

The network said it followed with “shock and disbelief the tragic events” in Ukraine and, in addition to the stoppage of new ventures, pledged to allocate 1 million nights to support Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian relief efforts in Europe, in partnership with American Express and third parties who are partners of their hotels.

Like Marriott, Hilton still announced the closure of its Moscow office, but stressed that it would continue to pay local employees.

The Hilton Moscow Leningradskaya hotel in the Russian capital Image: Reproduction

Chain hotels must remain open. However, the company has pledged to donate all profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as well.

Through its foundation, the Hilton Effect Foundation, the company has donated US$50,000 (just over R$253,000) to the organization World Central Kitchen, which has provided meals to the conflict zone.

Accor

The French company, which also halted the development of five hotels in Russia scheduled to open in 2022, in addition to the three that were underway in Ukraine, has also ended all its partnerships with Russian companies.

According to the Financial Times, the break comes days after the network’s president, Sébastien Bazin, canceled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for earlier this week.

View of Accor’s SO/ Sofitel hotel in Saint Petersburg Image: Reproduction

Like Marriott and Hilton, Accor will keep its more than 50 hotels operating under the most diverse lines, such as Novotel and Ibis, open “in support of its 3,500 Russian employees”.

However, their measurements were a little stricter than those of competitors.

“All management operations, including reservations, distribution, courtesy services and purchases for hotels whose owners are included on any sanctions lists, will be suspended,” the network reported to the newspaper.