Acerola increases the body’s immunity; check out 7 other benefits

THE acerola It is a tropical fruit, low in calories and rich in nutrients that are good for health. Consuming the fruit in natura or in juice is a great way to maintain a healthy, balanced diet that helps to fight some health problems.

If you are not in the habit of buying acerola yet, learn about some of its benefits below and remember this little masterpiece of nature the next time you go to the fair:

1. Rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential element for the proper functioning of the body. It helps the body capture iron from food, improves the immune system and, on top of that, is good for the health of the skin and hair.

2. Has antioxidant action

The color of acerola already indicates that it is a source of lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces the effects of free radicals in the body and, therefore, reduces the chance of developing some types of cancer.

3. Source of Vitamin A

This vitamin is essential for collagen synthesis, as well as vitamin C, helping to strengthen nails, hair and skin.

4. Good for the eyes

The merits here are also from vitamin A, which is an important antioxidant for eye health.

5. Helps balance cholesterol levels

By having carotenoids in its composition, acerola helps to reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol, known as bad.

6. Prevents skin blemishes

Look how cool: acerola has a photoprotective action, which means that it helps prevent the appearance of stains on the skin. Remember, however, that the use of sunscreen is essential even with a good diet.

7. Improves intestinal functions

As it is a fruit rich in fiber, acerola also improves the functioning of the intestine. It is important to note that for a fibrous food to play this positive role in the intestinal tract, you need to consume plenty of water.

See how acerola has health benefits that go far beyond vitamin C? Now all you have to do is remember it when you go to the fair.

Our texts about the benefits of some foods do not replace nutritional monitoring. To have a diet specific to your needs, make an appointment with a nutritionist.